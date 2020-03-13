Hopping on a plane or hitting the highway isn't the only way to enjoy some Savannah adventures. The history, mystery and charm of this southern city makes it a popular setting for books and movies. Here are a few suggestions for some armchair adventures.
"The March" by E.L. Doctorow: This historical Civil War era novel follows Sherman's 1864 march from Atlanta to Savannah and on to the Carolinas.
"Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil" by John Berendt: This true crime story unfolds throughout the city.
"The Life & Death of JorJa Graham" by Brynn Myers: Described as a paranormal romance, this story takes an unexpected turn.
Haunted Savannah" by James Caskey: This book explains the history behind the famous hauntings of Savannah and is a good primer for a haunted tour of the city.
Find more suggestions at www.goodreads.com/list/show/29514.Books_Set_in_Savannah.
Movies that include a glimpse of Savannah include "Lady and the Tramp " (2019), "X-Men: First Class" (2011), "Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil" (1997), "Forrest Gump"(1994) and "The Longest Yard" (1974).