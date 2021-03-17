UNICOI, Tenn.— Unicoi County’s Tanasi Arts and Heritage Center is welcoming community members throughout the region to join artist Ellen Pitts for a two-part online activity workshop series in the coming weeks. Using the Zoom online meeting platform, Ellen will be teaching participants how to create two pictured art projects: “Zen Tangles” and “Marbleized Monoprints.”
These events are fully remote, so Covid-friendly, and the activities are fun for the whole family. The projects are geared towards adults but could be done with middle school-aged students and perhaps upper elementary students.
Those interested in attending the event should RSVP at https://forms.gle/ZsNEjh55WaModQG29.
The Marbleized Monoprints workshop will take place on Thursday, March 25 at 6 p.m., and the Zen Tangles workshop will take place on Thursday, April 8 at 6 p.m. Participants will need a stable connection to the internet and to download the Zoom application on their phone, laptop or desktop, a release says. A camera and microphone are also helpful for full engagement and participation.
For participants who RSVP at least one week in advance of each event, materials packages can be picked up at the Tanasi Arts Gallery for $5. The gallery is open Thursdays and Fridays from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and is located at the Unicoi Information & Visitors Center at 106 Unicoi Village Place in Unicoi, Tennessee. Participants are instructed to call ahead at 423-743-8977 to ensure a volunteer is available to provide their package. Materials are also easy to pick up at your local supermarket. A list of needed items is provided upon RSVPing.
The Tanasi Arts and Heritage Center was created to showcase Tennessee mountain arts, crafts, music, drama, dance, literature, history and heritage, food, and natural beauty. Visit the gallery at the Unicoi Information and Visitors Center at 106 Unicoi Village Place in Unicoi, Tennessee, and their website at www.tanasiarts.org.
If you are an artist in the region whose work reflects the mountain arts, crafts, heritage, food, and/or music, and you would like to join the Tanasi artists’ network, please fill out the gallery’s interest form forms.gle/dcipKwwf6EV5BtgVA.