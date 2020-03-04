Tennessee State Parks and community partners are seeking volunteers to help rid the parks and State Natural Areas of invasive species with the annual Weed Wrangle on Saturday, March 7.
Most of the state parks and the Sequatchie Cave State Natural Area are participating, including David Crockett Birthplace State Park, Warrior’s Path State Park and Panther Creek State Park. Visit the parks’ Facebook pages for more information.
The Weed Wrangle is part of a national effort to remove invasive plants from public spaces. State and community experts in invasive weed management will supervise the removal of trees, vines and flowering plants while volunteers learn ways to address their own green spaces to combat invasive species.
Workers are encouraged to wear appropriate work attire, including closed-toe shoes, and bring water and sunscreen. The Weed Wrangle can be used by Tennessee Promise students for community service credit. The Weed Wrangle can also be applied toward volunteer hours to maintain Tennessee Naturalist Program certification.
Further information can be found at https://tnstateparks.com/about/special-events/weed-wrangle/.