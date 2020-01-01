The seventh annual Lakeway Area Winter Angel Expo is Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 18-19, at the Great Smoky Mountain Expo Center.
The completely indoor car show includes a model car show on Saturday, independent professional judges, live music, door prizes and more to benefit non-profit organizations that help children in need, a news release said.
Winter Angel Expo 2020 is hosted by the nonprofit Hamblen County Car Club. Great Smoky Mountain Expo Center is at 1615 Pavilion Drive in White Pine.
There will be vendors, trophies, plaques and more. Dash plaques will be awarded to the first 100 cars. Pre-registration is $20. Day of show registration is $25.
Hours will be 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Jan. 18 and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Jan. 19.
Live music on Jan. 18 will be by Lisa Thomas, Tracy Cochran, Tommy White, “Elvis,” Reagan Willis and more, the announcement said.
For more information, call Dick Valentine at 937-403-1799 or Guy Leolich at 423-258-2255.