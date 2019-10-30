The Greeneville Woman’s Club’s 49th annual Holiday Bazaar & Expo is set for Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon-5 p.m. at Hal Henard Elementary School, 425 E. Vann Road.
Vivian Gibbons is this year’s Holiday Bazaar chairman and has announced that the theme is “Let It Snow.”
“There are several new vendors and booths at this year’s event, and people will be very pleased by the variety of merchandise in the 125 booths,” Gibbons said.
Vendors will offer everything from handmade crafts and face painting to antiques, art and crochet; from candles and doll clothes to primitive crafts and custom jewelry; and from Christmas ornaments to decorations for several holidays.
This year, admission is $5 but includes both days. Children 12 and under will be admitted free.
Also new this year is a partnership with Greene County Imagination Library for a special project.
For this holiday season, Dolly Parton has presented a signed copy of her book “Coat of Many Colors” to be given away on Dec. 4, said Ruth Burkey, coordinator of the Greene County Imagination Library.
The public has opportunities to win the autographed book by purchasing tickets for $2 or three tickets for $5. Those buying tickets will receive small tokens of appreciation for support of the Imagination Library.
Gibbons announced that this year’s ornament is a snowman that can be personalized. It will sell for $5.
Food at the Holiday Bazaar will include SnoBiz once again offering its chicken ‘n dumplings, hamburgers, hot fudge cake and more in the concession area, while Creamy Cup will offer a variety of coffees.
Outside there will be some food trucks, one of which will be Auntie Ruth’s doughnuts and pretzels.
All proceeds realized from the event will go back into the community in the club’s areas of work: conservation, education, home life, international affairs, public issues and the arts.
For more information, go to www.greenevillewomansclub.net.