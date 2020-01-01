The Historic Jonesborough Dance Society will kick off the 2020 contra dance season on Saturday at the Jonesborough Visitors Center, 117 Boone St.
The guest band is Spinning Wheel. Calling the dance will be Clinton Ross from Johnson City.
Admission for the dance is $7 for adults and $5 for full time students and children. A beginner’s lesson is offered at 7 p.m. The dance runs from 7:30-10:30 p.m. with a waltz and Klondike Bar break at 9 p.m., an announcement said.
Spinning Wheel is a band made up of two veteran musicians. Nic Coker is known throughout the region as a fiddler and guitarist who plays in many different contra dance bands. Karen Gaughan, a retired music teacher, has played keyboard for contra dance for over 30 years in many bands.
Clinton Ross, a graduate of the East Tennessee State University Bluegrass, Old Time & Country Music program, plays mandolin but also is the local contra dance caller. Playing for dances and being a dancer himself gives him special insight into what the dancers want on the floor, the announcement said.
“This is our 15th year in Jonesborough. It’s hard to believe that we have produced over 400 dances in that time, but we are even more thrilled to start the year with such amazingly talented band and caller,” event organizer David Wiley said. “Many area citizens still do not know what contra dance is all about. It’s similar to square dance, but the formation and flow is vastly different.”
The movement is just a walking step that requires no fancy footwork, the news release said.
“Contra dance is a way for all citizens of the area to rededicate themselves to New Year’s higher ideas and ideals for diet and exercise changes. We know from the experts that most people start the year with ambitious goals for weight loss, smoking cessation or other behavioral changes during the first ten days of the New Year,” Wiley said. “The problem is that many of these commitments fade away in the short term. Our contra dance program, even though it is held only twice per month, can jump start anyone toward their goals. We had 30 dances again 2019. In and of itself, 30 dances won’t make or break anyone’s fitness program, but for many, it made the difference.”
Contra dancing is a traditional form of American folk dance that evolved from country dances popular in English society centuries ago. Contra dance communities now thrive all over the country, the news release said.
“The modern contra dances provide dancers of all ages and experience levels with the opportunity to smile, move, connect, flirt and create an evening of dance nirvana with each other. No previous dance experience is necessary. No fancy footwork is required. If you can walk and count to eight, you can contra dance,” the announcement said.
For more information on this dance event or any upcoming events, contact David Wiley at 423-534-8879, visit www.historicjonesboroughdancesociety.org, or search for Historic Jonesborough Dance Society on Facebook.