The 10th annual Something Blue Bridal Fair, Saturday at the General Morgan Inn, presented everything a bride would need for her wedding day and more, including trending styles and popular wedding features.
Informational displays representing everything all aspects of wedding planning — catering and wedding cakes, decorations including flowers, entertainment, stationary, dresses and formal wear, and even honeymoon planning and more — filled the lobby, ballroom, and hallway at the General Morgan.
Event organizer Patricia Bohan said the event drew more than 200 people, including roughly 70 brides, to view 28 vendors’ stalls.
One current wedding trend represented at the General Morgan on Saturday focused on greenery and flowers.
While a traditional wedding feature, Malynn Smith of Flowers by Tammy said some recent trends have taken the spotlight.
“We’ve been doing a lot of the boho look with greenery, we have a new triangle arch and an infinity arch, and a lot of people have been using candles and terrariums.”
Flowers by Tammy had one arch as well as some candles and terrariums for display on Saturday, but they weren’t the only booth displaying flowers.
Carol’s Florist also had plenty of decorative options that bride-to-be Emily Legg said she was considering for her December wedding.
Photo booth rentals, including props, was another popular trend on display Saturday.
Jayne Ann Davis and Danny Venerable of Grand Rental, who set up in the lobby with a clear-top tent — another popular trend, Davis said — said that photo booths have become a popular wedding trend.
Celebrate Your Selfie owner Keema Greenlee was also representing this trend, with plenty of props like hats and signs. Greenlee said on Saturday she had two brides book her photo booth for their weddings.
Bride-to-be Chasity Blazer, who was also working at the event with photographer Katrina Serene, tested out Greenlee’s photo booth.
Blazer said many aspects of her special day were already nailed down, but she was considering adding a photo booth as well.
“We want the guests to have fun,” Blazer said. “This is a celebration, not a funeral!”
That sentiment was echoed by Robbie Britton of Now Event Group, which offers lighting, DJs, and photo booths, among other event planning details.
“People are wanting more of a party atmosphere,” Britton said. “They’re looking for a fun, more unique, Vegas club-after party feel.”
While some trends stuck out, like the photo booth’s popularity, each bride had unique ideas and tastes; and for a bride in any stage of the planning process, the bridal fair had plenty to offer.
Bride-to-be Amelia Mooneyham said most aspects of her “simple but glamorous” March wedding, to be held at the General Morgan, were planned out, but she went to the bridal fair to look around and consider options.
Krista Laney said she found so many options at the bridal fair for her September wedding that she needed to take some time at home to think it over and look vendors up online.
Laney stopped to discuss catering with Lynnette and Eric Price of Creamy Cup, who said they offer seasonal ice cream sundae bars for warm weather weddings and hot chocolate or espresso bars in cold weather.
“There’s so many good ideas,” Laney said.
Bride-to-be Sarah Young said that before she began the planning process for her autumn wedding she was unfamiliar with the wedding-planning process and was unsure of where to start.
“I’m glad they offered this,” Young added.
At the end of the event, the winner of a special Something Blue Bridal Fair 10-year anniversary prize was announced.
Ashley Stanifer of Morristown won a honeymoon stay at Sandals Ochi Beach Club in Ocho Rios, Jamaica.
“The tenth anniversary was a huge success,” Bohon said. “It was really good. Thank you to all the vendors.”