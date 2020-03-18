Each Wednesday, the Accent hits homes and racks all over town. Not only is it full of interesting information and stories, but also contains photos of adoptable animals currently at Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society. All of these animals are hoping to find a new family to love and care for them. Because of Accent the Humane Society has many successful adoption stories to share!
We want to thank not only Accent for allowing us to share our stories, but the readers too! If it weren’t for the readers taking the time to learn about these homeless animals in need of a family, we wouldn’t have these wonderful success stories to share.
We hope these photos put a smile on your face and encourage you to continue reading your copy of Accent each week!
If you’re interested in adopting a pet, we have many to choose from at the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society. To view our adoptable animals, go to our our website at gchumanesociety.com or call us if you have any questions about adoption! (423) 639-4771. We would love to hear from you!