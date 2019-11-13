Northern Greene County Churches — United in Love Ministry will once again host “Thanksgiving With Friends,” a free meal for those in need.
“Has this year been particularly difficult for you and your family? Maybe you have had to move, lost your job or even had a sudden illness, or may you are lonely and could use some company,” an announcement asks. “Come have ‘Thanksgiving With Friends’ with us.”
The free dinner will be served from noon to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 27. Carryouts will also be available at that time. Deliveries can also be scheduled, the announcement said.
Serving is in the Union Temple Freewill Baptist Church Activities Building, 9680 Kingsport Highway.
Those wishing to receive a meal are asked to RSVP by Monday, Nov. 25, so volunteers will know how much food to prepare. To RSVP, call 430-2936, 416-5618, 430-0176 or 416-0308.