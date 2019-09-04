Vintage Tractor In Baileyton Celebration Parade (copy)

An antique tractor show is part of activities Saturday at Baileyton Celebration. This vintage 1966 Oliver tractor was among classic tractors and cars participating in last year’s Baileyton Celebration parade.

 Sun File Photo

The 27th annual Baileyton Celebration will be held this weekend on the grounds of the Baileyton Elementary School.

The theme for this year’s celebration is “That’s Entertainment,” according to a release from organizers.

Activities begin at 4 p.m., when booths open.

Registration for the car show will also begin at 4 p.m. with a free t-shirt given to the first 50 entrants.

The Cruise-In Car Show will be from 5-9 p.m.

The “Tour of Old Baileyton” will begin at 6 p.m., hosted by Steven Broyles.

All live music throughout the weekend is free to the public, the release stated.

Attendees are encouraged to bring a chair or blanket to enjoy the live entertainment.

On Friday, live entertainment begins with Nashville Songwriters Round from 6-7:30 p.m. and Appalachian Trail from 7:30-9 p.m.

Saturday’s schedule begins with registration for the quilt and needlework show at 8:30 a.m. with the show starting at 9:30 am.

The Antique Tractor Show will start at 9 a.m. with judging at 9:30.

The Baileyton Celebration parade will begin at 10 a.m. Eula Mae “Lulu” McCurry, a longtime Baileyton resident, is serving as this year’s grand marshal.

Opening ceremonies will begin at 11:30 a.m. with recognition of guests and presentation of antique tractor show awards, and parade float awards and prizes.

Children’s crafts will begin at 12:30 p.m.

Performers for Saturday include local favorites such as Bill and Chip McLain at noon, Luke Malone at 5 p.m, Country Classics at 6 p.m., and the Aaron Walker Band 7:15-9 p.m.

East Tennessee’s own Emi Sunshine will be featured from 2-5 pm.

A 5k road race starts at 6 p.m. with registration beginning at 4. Pre-registration guarantees a participant will receive a t-shirt.

A church service on the lawn begins Sunday’s activities with singing by Grace and Mercy Buchanan and speaker James Buchanan.

Gospel music begins at 12:30 p.m. with Brothers Plus One. Linda Carter will follow at 1 p.m., Jake, Howard & Bart at 1:30, Cletus Miller at 2:30, The Scott Family at 3, Lana Luttrell at 4 and The Good Neighbor Quartet at 4:30 p.m.

The anticipated Youth Rally will close the 2019 Celebration at 6 p.m. with speaker Robert Cooper, and music by Sarah Humbert with New Harmony Way.

For general information about the celebration, call 423-329-6989.

For parade information contact 423-234-2524; booth information, 423-620-0152; quilt and needlework show, 423-963-8256; and 5K road race, 423-234-7702.

Applications can be found at BaileytonCelebration.org or at Baileyton Town hall.