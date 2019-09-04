The 27th annual Baileyton Celebration will be held this weekend on the grounds of the Baileyton Elementary School.
The theme for this year’s celebration is “That’s Entertainment,” according to a release from organizers.
Activities begin at 4 p.m., when booths open.
Registration for the car show will also begin at 4 p.m. with a free t-shirt given to the first 50 entrants.
The Cruise-In Car Show will be from 5-9 p.m.
The “Tour of Old Baileyton” will begin at 6 p.m., hosted by Steven Broyles.
All live music throughout the weekend is free to the public, the release stated.
Attendees are encouraged to bring a chair or blanket to enjoy the live entertainment.
On Friday, live entertainment begins with Nashville Songwriters Round from 6-7:30 p.m. and Appalachian Trail from 7:30-9 p.m.
Saturday’s schedule begins with registration for the quilt and needlework show at 8:30 a.m. with the show starting at 9:30 am.
The Antique Tractor Show will start at 9 a.m. with judging at 9:30.
The Baileyton Celebration parade will begin at 10 a.m. Eula Mae “Lulu” McCurry, a longtime Baileyton resident, is serving as this year’s grand marshal.
Opening ceremonies will begin at 11:30 a.m. with recognition of guests and presentation of antique tractor show awards, and parade float awards and prizes.
Children’s crafts will begin at 12:30 p.m.
Performers for Saturday include local favorites such as Bill and Chip McLain at noon, Luke Malone at 5 p.m, Country Classics at 6 p.m., and the Aaron Walker Band 7:15-9 p.m.
East Tennessee’s own Emi Sunshine will be featured from 2-5 pm.
A 5k road race starts at 6 p.m. with registration beginning at 4. Pre-registration guarantees a participant will receive a t-shirt.
A church service on the lawn begins Sunday’s activities with singing by Grace and Mercy Buchanan and speaker James Buchanan.
Gospel music begins at 12:30 p.m. with Brothers Plus One. Linda Carter will follow at 1 p.m., Jake, Howard & Bart at 1:30, Cletus Miller at 2:30, The Scott Family at 3, Lana Luttrell at 4 and The Good Neighbor Quartet at 4:30 p.m.
The anticipated Youth Rally will close the 2019 Celebration at 6 p.m. with speaker Robert Cooper, and music by Sarah Humbert with New Harmony Way.
For general information about the celebration, call 423-329-6989.
For parade information contact 423-234-2524; booth information, 423-620-0152; quilt and needlework show, 423-963-8256; and 5K road race, 423-234-7702.
Applications can be found at BaileytonCelebration.org or at Baileyton Town hall.