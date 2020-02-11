Horticulturist and garden writer Hugh Conlon will showcase “The Best Conifers for TN/VA Gardens” on Thursday, Feb. 20, at 7 p.m. The event will be held at BrightRidge, formerly Johnson City Power Board, located at 2600 Boones Creek Road, Johnson City.
In a fast paced journey through the best performing needle evergreen trees and shrubs across the Southern Appalachian region, Hugh will specifically point out those conifers that are highly reliable in our area. He will show how to landscape with evergreens and discuss their annual growth rate, best varieties, and where to purchase many of them.
Hugh Conlon continues to be an active garden writer and speaker since his retirement as a Horticulture Specialist from the University of Tennessee Extension. He has been a professional horticulturist for over 45 years and has served on the Southern Appalachian Plant Society Board since its inception, including two terms as president. His current activities include speaking at Master Gardener classes in Tennessee, garden clubs, and nursery/landscape programs in Tennessee and other states. He also contributes articles to Tennessee Gardener and other gardening magazines and advises home gardeners and commercial landscapers, nursery and greenhouse growers.
The public is invited to this free lecture sponsored by Southern Appalachian Plant Society. For more information phone 423-348-6572 or email sapsinfo@embarqmail.com.
SAPS is a regional gardening organization of nearly 300 members celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. Members are from Northeast Tennessee , Southwest Virginia and Western North Carolina.