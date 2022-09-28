Leigh Ann Brink loves to spread her passion for bees — as well as the sweet honey that they generously provide to her.
She affectionately refers to the worker bees in her hives as “my girls,” noting that the female bees are the ones who do all of the work to collect flower pollen and nectar and turn it into honey.
The Whirlwind Road resident first became interested in beekeeping about eight years ago. The art and the science behind the craft intrigued her and she decided to give it a try.
Her husband, Kirk, suffers from allergies, and she said honey is a natural allergy remedy.
“I think bees are fascinating,” Brink said. “Once I started learning more about them I became hooked.”
A single colony often consists of thousands of bees. The majority are female worker bees. There are also a few male drones and one queen bee, which can lay up to 2,500 eggs in a single day. There are also nurse bees whose role is to keep the hive clean and the colony safe.
Without honeybees, Brink noted, the majority of the fruits, vegetables and nuts grown for human consumption would not exist. Let that thought sink in for a moment.
As the worker bees go about their task of collecting pollen flower-to-flower, they are not only doing their colony a favor, but they are also providing vital help to fruit and vegetable plants.
Pollen from the male reproductive organs of the flowers will stick to the fine hairs on the bee’s body. When the bees then land on another flower, some of that pollen gets deposited onto the female reproductive organ of the flower. From there, a fruit or a vegetable begins to take shape.
So, the next time that you sink your teeth into a sweet apple or juicy strawberry, you can thank a female worker bee!
Brink has multiple beehives located around her yard with active colonies of busy worker bees. She calls it Brink’s Whirlwind Apiary. (An apiary is a collection of beehives.)
On a recent afternoon, she gave this reporter a tour of the grounds, along with two of her fellow beekeepers, Wendy Brown, of Limestone, and Brown’s mother, Patsy Waters.
Brown and Waters have been involved in beekeeping for the past 15 years. They said honeybees’ vital role in the pollination of fruits and vegetables is what prompted them to get involved in the craft.
“I read about the decline of the honeybee population and hoped that I could help make a difference,” Brown said.
Her mother agreed adding, “If we lose the bees, we lose everything!”
Brink noted that among the top 100 foods grown, 70 are pollinated by honeybees, providing 90% of the world’s food sources.
The trio of beekeepers were buzzing about an upcoming event in Greeneville geared toward bee enthusiasts. They are especially hopeful that the event will attract new beekeepers who are wanting to learn more about the protection of honeybees and how to care for them.
REGIONAL BEE CONFERENCE
The first-ever Upper East Tennessee Bee Conference will be held Saturday, Oct. 15, at Towering Oaks Baptist Church, 1985 Buckingham Rd. The day-long event will feature educational lectures, a question-and-answer session, vendors and more.
“It will have something for everyone — from beginners to seasoned beekeepers,” Brown said.
“If you’re think about keeping bees, this conference could be invaluable to you,” Waters added.
Registration will begin at 7:30 a.m. with the conference scheduled from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. A BBQ lunch will be served to those who pre-register. A food truck will also be available on site throughout the day for attendees.
Admission is $35 for adults and free to youth age 16 and younger. (There is a $5 cost for youth, however, who want the BBQ lunch.)
The bee conference is being hosted by four area beekeeping associations: the Davy Crockett Beekeepers Association, the Appalachian Bee Club of East Tennessee, the Johnson County Beekeepers and the Clinch Valley Beekeepers of Claiborne County.
KEYNOTE SPEAKERS
Four keynote speakers will be featured at the event, a news release notes:
• Michael Bush, of Nebraska, is an internationally recognized author and speaker on natural beekeeping methods. He is the author of “The Practical Beekeeper,” which has been published in five languages and is considered one of the authoritative sources on sustainable beekeeping without the use of chemical treatments.
• Kent Williams is a certified Master beekeeper with more than 30 years of experience in the field. He currently has several hundred hives in his apiaries in Western Kentucky and Mississippi and is a member of the Kentucky Queen Breeders Association.
• Dr. John Skinner is a retired entomology professor, expert apiculturist and extension coordinator with the University of Tennessee. He developed Tennessee Master Beekeeper classes and co-authored the book “Beekeeping in Tennessee.”
• Michael Studer has served as the Tennessee State Apiarist for the Tennessee Department of Agriculture, Consumer and Industry Services Division since 2007. He is responsible for regulating and protecting Tennessee’s honeybee industry.
Visit www.tennesseehoneybees.com to learn more about the event and to purchase tickets.