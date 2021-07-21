After two cancellations due to COVID-19, Free Spirit Theatre will present "The Cemetery Club" July 22, 23 & 24 at 8 p.m. at the Jubilee Event Center, 6700 Jubilee Center Way, Knoxville.
The play centers around three Jewish widows who gather each month to visit their husbands' graves. Touching and funny, two of the widows are ready to move on, while one insists on remaining faithful to her deceased husband, according to a release.
Tickets are $22.87 and available at freespirittheatre.org
Masks are encouraged for those unvaccinated while vaccinated patrons may go unmasked. Concessions will be available.