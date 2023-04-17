The Cleverlys will bring their unique brand of comedy and bluegrass musical parody to the Capitol Theatre stage on Friday, April 28.
Doors will open at 7:15 p.m. Show time is 8 p.m.
Concessions and a cash bar will be available.
Presale tickets are $25 and $30 at the door.
The Cleverlys are "a one-of-a-kind comedy/music blend coming from the remote part of the Ozark Mountains, near Cane Spur, Arkansas," the group's media release notes on their website.
"Digger Cleverly, along with his nephews Ricky Lloyd, Sock, DVD and Cub, make up The Cleverlys. They have traveled the globe — if the globe only consisted of the United States — performing at music venues and some of the nation’s largest festivals like Stagecoach, Telluride, CMA Music Fest and even the Grand Ole Opry," the release adds.
“If Earl Scruggs, Dolly Parton, and Spinal Tap spawned a litter of puppies, it would be the Cleverlys," a review by the New Yorks Times says.
"Don’t be fooled by this faux-family band – they are all accomplished musicians putting their unique bluegrass spin on cover songs from any genre," the release adds. The Cleverlys’ set list includes genius arrangements of tunes like Psy’s “Gangnam Style,” a medley of Blackstreet’s “No Diggity,” and Flo Rida’s “Low” that went viral on Facebook.