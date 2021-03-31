Following a year of virtual events, the Dogwood Arts Festival is set to return in-person to World’s Fair Park April 23-25. This celebrated springtime event will be back in downtown while prioritizing the health and safety of everyone involved, a release says.
The festival is moving to the beautifully redesigned Performance Lawn at World’s Fair Park and showcasing 75 art vendors working in mixed media, pottery, painting, photography, glass, jewelry, sculpture, and more.
The Dogwood Arts Festival provides an important opportunity for professional artists to sell their work — an opportunity that was sorely missed last year due to the pandemic.
The event will also feature live music from local favorites on two small stages, take-home art activities for kids, and a concession area with food vendors, beer, wine, and cocktails provided by Sugarlands Distilling Company.