Over the course of the 1960s and 1970s, the brewing industry in the United States was undergoing significant change. In the past, immigrants who relocated to the United States brought their native countries’ favorite styles of beer with them. However, according to the Brewers Association, as the 1970s wore on, those styles were disappearing from store shelves and bars and being replaced with light lagers.
But around this same time a grassroots movement that still resonates today was beginning to take shape. That movement was rooted in home brewing, which became popular as more and more U.S. residents wanted to enjoy styles of beers from other countries that they could no longer find in stores and bars.
One man with such an interest was Frederick Louis “Fritz” Maytag III, the great grandson of the founder of the Maytag Corporation. In 1965, Fritz Maytag III purchased the California-based Anchor Brewing Company, which was founded in 1896 but had, by the 1950s and 1960s, developed a reputation for creating ill-tasting beer. Upon purchasing the brewery, Maytag changed the recipe of its flagship beer and the process of brewing it. The beer ultimately became very popular, and Maytag even helped other brewers in the art of microbrewing. For his efforts, Maytag, who sold the brewery in 2010, is widely credited with being the first modern craft brewer.