The Flying J’s will present “Dinner and a Show,” Sunday at The Capitol Theatre.
Doors open at 6 p.m. and the meal starts at 7 p.m., an announcement said. Tickets, which must be purchased in advance, are $45 and available by calling the Capitol box office at 630-1300 or online at capitolgreeneville.org.
Ella and John Price will recreate their “Ella’s Good Music, Good Food” music venue and restaurant, which opened in 2008, on the Capitol Theatre’s stage. The menu will be a “Tour of Italy,” and entertainment will include Zac Wampler, Classy & Grassy (the Singleton brothers) and the Flying J’s, the announcement said.
Wampler will sing the dinner set before Classy & Grassy — brothers Cutter and Cash Singleton — open the concert sets, to be followed by the Flying J’s, which features John Price and John Brown.
Fore more information, contact John Price at 423-620-8340 or John Brown at 865-310-8351.