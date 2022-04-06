D.T. of Greeneville writes, “… I saw an article about mulching with newspaper. My mother used to do that and I liked the results. … don’t know about paper processing or ink manufacturing … wonder what sort of toxins are introduced over time. … not a purist but it’s a concern. My parents didn’t know smoking was dangerous either. Any thoughts …?”
This is a subject that’s all over the place, opinion-wise! I’ll just share mine and you can decide for yourself. My research shows that most printed paper, of all types, is generally safe, as all inks are tightly regulated and must be environmentally safe. If you have concerns about colored/glossy paper, then use it only for pathways and ornamental beds, not where you’ll grow edibles.
But consider this …
If I were concerned about colored ink, I think I’d start with worrying about what I may be absorbing as I flip thru the pages of a magazine/catalog. Or what invisible poison I’m breathing when I’m outside working. Concern for what I may be putting in the soil might go further and look at the chemicals in the water that I water the plants with, or the fumes from the gas-powered lawnmower I use, or the terrible chemicals washed out of the atmosphere when it rains, or the unknown toxins carried in the run-off water coming onto/exiting our property, or the rainwater off our pressure-treated (arsenic and other carcinogenic toxins) decking, and even how safe my pets or barefoot visitors are when their skin comes into contact with that deck. And what about all the pesticides sprayed onto the cotton of my jeans, that I wear while gardening? I don’t think one can pick one part of the discussion and ignore the rest.
I’m a fervent protector of the air, soil, and water, and champion anyone’s voice in the fight against a poisoned environment. In the midst of that I try to be realistic, not “straining at a gnat and swallowing an elephant.” With all these things, and many more to consider, I use all paper products that come to my house, as a base layer in my no-till garden and flowerbeds. Why should I send it to a landfill, where it only adds to another serious problem? If it rots, it can rot right here. Research has shown that there are microbes, fungi, and bacteria which consume whatever toxin might be in the paper. Soil insects will eat the glue off labels, the “sticky” off tape, and break down the paper, while it holds moisture and regulates soil temperatures. I’ve been doing this for years and the results are very satisfying.
You’re correct about people thinking things were “safe,” then later finding out it was toxic. We “baby-boomers” know this very well. Smoking was once prescribed by doctors! By the same criteria, there have been things that were labelled as poisonous then later found to be harmless. Such as tomatoes.
I will continue to advocate protecting essential elements of our lives, and remain open to change. I hope to always be as flexible as Nature reveals herself to be.
You’ll find people on both ends of the spectrum for what paper products are or are not safe to use. It seems humans like to argue about part of the picture and ignore the obvious. That’s why I don’t believe in experts. I choose to hang toward the middle and try to do what I feel is the best, based on the knowledge I have currently. If my knowledge changes, I’ll recenter.
Life isn’t predictable in any way, and neither are the long-term consequences of our daily actions. As hard as we try to do everything correctly, we fall far short because no one can see the entire picture. Is global warming a new and immediate crisis or is it part of a cycle that ebbs and flows over many generations? Are we really having strange weather, or is it part of a universal cycle that keeps our planet on track? If so, no human has, or ever will, live to see the whole cycle. So, we read the stones and soil and atmosphere and space for answers … and what we learn is that we really don’t have a clue because it’s all so much bigger than ourselves.
The answer? Each must choose what they feel is best for themselves Respect and care for our air, soil, and water to the best of your ability because without them we will not live.