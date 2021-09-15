We’re there — the end of a season I have a very difficult time with and the beginning of cooler, drier air! I’m ready and, to hear ya’ll, you are too. Let’s get to some good questions, shall we?
“I need to do some pruning. When’s the best time to cut back roses, and evergreen trees?” R.R., Maryville
Pruning roses is a complex thing, if you do it correctly. I’ll cover that in a whole column but here are some basics I follow.
If I need to reduce one in order to get in a covering for winter, I will. I leave as much of it as I can until spring because you never know which canes will be dead, damaged, or diseased when spring comes. That’s when I’ll prune to open the plant up, and to maintain a manageable size. There are different kinds of roses and bloom times and they’re all a bit different. If you need more info, please email me and I’ll be happy to help you.
Pruning evergreens (except pines) is easier. Wait until early spring before new growth starts. I prefer to use bypass pruners when I can, pruning one branch at a time to maintain a natural shape. I don’t shear. First, remove dead, damaged, diseased, broken or crossing limbs before pruning for “looks.” With pines, wait until new growth starts and pinch the tip of each “candle.” This will halt the growth. If pruning, use the same list as above. The canopy can be raised at the same time, but only remove one “ring” of limbs a year. Make clean cuts to prevent damage that can be attacked by pests or disease.
“What vegetables can I plant now that I may harvest late fall and into winter?” K.B., Johnson City
There’s a reason certain veggies are called “cold” crops. Brussels sprouts, beans, radishes, turnips, kale, collards, chard, green onions and some lettuces are among them. Then there’s spinach, garlic, Austrian winter pea. Several of these will be fine under a blanket of snow, and in a mild winter, you might have a harvest off of most of them continuously, especially if you mulch well.
Check the maturity dates. For instance, if it’s 63 days until harvest, count from the day you plant. Look for short harvest days and cold tolerant varieties. Will it intersect with the first average frost? You might have to cover the beans. Other things to consider are drying winds and sudden freezes. As with any growing thing, and a variable climate, you take your chances when planting. Chard is one of my favorite because it can handle snow and cold, and still be producing when spring comes. I still like to mulch it well.
“What is a good cover crop for my no-till garden?” S.O., Greeneville
I’m glad you’re cover cropping! The choices are many. My first recommendation would be to diversify. Use more than one species. I like crops that have long taproots and don’t become invasive or hard to deal with later. Check out buckwheat, any cereal grass, Diakon radish, Austrian winter pea, clovers, and so many more. There are special mixes available now, for different situations. A small garden would have a different mix than a big field. Look for cover crop mixes for winter, and get a many species in there as you can. You can mow or crimp in spring, leaving the root in the ground. I’m sure you know. No naked soil!
“You say to mulch, then you say to not mulch deeply. So what is a good mulching?” B.J., Johnson City
My biggest beef with mulching is the finely ground “midnight” type mulch, that’s piled up against the woody stems and trunks of trees. If you’re using pine needles, pile them as deeply as you wish. It’ll do no harm. Wood mulch, piled around the trunks, can create an environment where pests and disease can thrive in the dark moistness. Woody mulch can be deep, but it needs to be pulled back away from the trunk, at least 12 inches. Also, wood mulch piled on too thickly can cause the roots of the tree to invert and grow upward, into the higher level of nutrients and moisture. I’ve seen trees flip over, revealing this very thing. Wood mulch is fine at 4 inches deep and pulled back from the trunk. Please mulch! But understand the mulch you’re using, and how to do it correctly. No gopher-holes!