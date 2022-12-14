A lot of the things we do in our gardens and landscape, ends up being as we walk past and see something.
I really enjoy it when I can walk around and observe. I see what needs to be done, and for some reason, it seems like it’s not work.
Here are a few more things you might not have thought of when it comes to your fall gardening chores:
• Fallen leaves are a wonderful source of “brown” for the compost, as well as mulch and insulation for plants. I have a blower-vac that I chop my leaves up with, then distribute them among my landscape plants. If you don’t have a blower-vac, you can mow them up, then rake them to use. If you only have a few leaves, mow them and leave them on the lawn. They’re free fertilizer. Don’t leave piles of leaves on the lawn. They will mat down over winter, and smother your lawn. There are folks who say don’t bother them at all because of overwintering insects. I kind of go in the middle. I need the leaf mulch and I need the insects, so I use some for each.
• The lawn should be mostly dormant by now. The greens you see will probably be winter weeds, which are part of the diversity in a healthy lawn. Early winter fertilizing isn’t recommended, if you fertilize. We don’t. Instead, we encourage a wide variety of plants that come up naturally, and cut the lawn as high as the mower will cut. On ours it’s about 4”. As of this writing, we’ve had less than 3” of rain since July, so we didn’t stress the yard further, by mowing. It’s shaggy, but it’s not dead. A lawn should just be another type of ground cover, with lots of species evident, and be able to maintain, without additional water or fertilizer.
• Drain and rub hoses down with an oily rag, to keep them supple, then store them. Clean, sharpen, repair, and store all tools. A 5-gallon bucket, filled with sand, and then drenched in old motor oil, is a great tool sharpener and cleaner. Shovels, hoes, and all digging instruments; chop them up and down in the oily sand, and see how they shine! Add stabilizer to gas-powered equipment and do any needed maintenance.
• Do you have a mower that needs annual servicing? I do, and I don’t know the first thing about it. The place where I bought it from, runs a special the first of the year, when they’ll pick it up and bring it back, for free, if I get on their schedule early for servicing. You bet I do! It saves me a bundle in delivery fees! Check with your serviceman and see if they offer that.
• Now for something fun for the “birders”, how about a “bird pudding” for your feathered visitors? No need to be accurate with measuring, and you may add other ingredients if you wish. Here are the basics: 1 cup each of shortening, crunchy peanut butter, flour, birdseed, cornmeal; 2 cups of quick oats. Melt shortening; stir in peanut butter; add remaining ingredients. Pour into small containers and freeze until needed. It’s sort of like suet and the birds love it.
• Do you know who won the title of “Most Beneficial Bird” because of the thousands of insects he eats? All that plus he’s beautiful and sings a chipper song! The little chickadee. The next best “bugger” is the tiny titmouse who takes his time moving up and down tree branches, cleaning out the pests hidden under bark and branches. I bet you can keep them around this winter by keeping plenty of sunflower seeds in the feeders.
• A lot of people complain about how much it costs to buy bird food. It’s not cheap, but I consider the benefit of those feathered friends to my life. Not just to the natural environment, but to how they make me feel when I watch or listen to them. I don’t care what kind of bird it is, I’ll feed it. It’s a sad time when they all go away for the winter, and the winter air is quiet. Keep those feeders full, and be grateful for the visitors!
Just a thought: In this era of mind-numbing information overload, practice being informed on things that are pertinent to your life, and don’t worry about the rest. Complacent ignorance is no excuse…ask any policeman.