I’ve gotten some questions on winter hardiness so I’ll give some tips. Let me know if you need more.
Gardeners can, to some degree, assist plants in their adaptation to our weather. First, with planting: select the site carefully and don’t plant too deep. If the plant has questionable hardiness, plant it with a north or east exposure rather than a south or west. Plants planted facing south/west are more directly exposed to sun on warm winter days and go thru greater temperature variation. A very warm, sunny day, in direct sun, followed by a sudden cold night can cause more damage than an extended cold spell, especially on thin-barked trees like maples. Plant the specimen of your choice according to directions given. Don’t skimp product or process, but don’t do extra either.
Mulching deeply after the ground freezes will keep the soil cold longer, maintaining even soil temps and moisture, and help prevent the freeze/thaw damage. Unprotected plants can actually be heaved out of the soil by this cycle, and the roots of a fairly hardy plant can be killed by exposure. Mulch shouldn’t touch the stems/trunks of woody plants. Mulching protects shallow rooted perennials such as rock garden plants, alpines, and even strawberries in the vegetable garden. Protection should include barriers against damage by sun and wind as well. Mulch can be standard products or, depending on the plant you need to protect, it can be peat moss, pine boughs, the Christmas tree you tossed out, hay bales, bagged compost you plan to use in the spring; use your imagination. No, it’s not a pretty sight, but who’s looking right now? Function over form is more prudent here. When spring arrives, the extra protection can be removed a little at a time, allowing the plant time to adapt.
Some plants will survive better if they’re wrapped and tied up. Fig trees fare well when they’re wrapped with burlap or tarps, held in place with twine. Tall evergreens, such as junipers and arborvitae, often suffer fatal damage from the weight of ice and snow. This can be prevented by fixing twine to a stake at the base of the plant then wrapping it around the shrub in an upward spiral, then back down in reverse, ending at the stake. Again, remove when spring arrives.
Evergreens are prone to desiccation (dry air and wind drying) in winter. They lose moisture through their leaves and the roots can’t absorb enough to replace it, so the leaves become burned and die. If the evergreens are located in a dry or sandy site, or under an overhang, winter watering is important. Watering, if there isn’t enough ground moisture, is vital for healthy thriving later. When winter begins to have several teasingly warm days in a row, it can cause plants to break dormancy. If the long stretch of warm is followed by a sudden bitter cold, it can be death for those plants. One way that freeze damage might be staved off is to set up a mist sprinkler so it wets the entire plant all night long. The plant will become encased in an ice blanket, stabilizing the temperature, helping prevent further freeze damage. You might have heard about this practice in orange groves in Florida.
Animal damage can also expose a plant to winter’s harshness. Rodents chew on the bark of a young tree and can actually girdle (ring) it completely, which is certain death for the plant, because the flow of water and nutrients has been cut off. If it’s only partially girdled, insects and disease will enter and finish the job. Some of this can be prevented with plastic collars, or a repellent spray on the trunks and low limbs.
Preventive measures might help you to keep a favorite specimen alive, but if you have a whole landscape of plants that need this kind of protection you may want to prepare yourself for a loss now and then. Nothing works every time, and I dare say very few people will work this hard to keep plants alive every winter.
Solution? As I’ve said in earlier columns, plant native as often as you can. Replace dying exotics with a good old tough Tennessee proven hardy plant. Impulse buys are called that for a reason. Don’t allow yourself to fall victim. Make a practical plan. Stick to it. You’ll appreciate the dollars, hours, and worries saved, all things considered.