Lasagna gardening, no-till gardening, dirty-farming — they are basically the same, and the results are too. The concept is to not disturb the soil, but to feed and care for it while growing things on it. The end should be rich, fluffy soil with little work from the gardener. It’s all about the rotting stuff.
Why does it matter if you dig or till? There’s a world of life below the surface of the soil. There are fungi that facilitate the nutrition that your plants take up. Insects create the path the roots might follow — insects that eat the other insects that might do your plants harm. Tilling destroys the “communities,” of symbiotic relationships these plants and insects create, which ultimately ends in feeding you or your critters. Those webs of life are essential for the plant to like where it grows, and thrive until it produces your food.
The methods are not really new. The “earth children” of the ’70s knew and practiced them. Often they were used because there were no tools, no money, and small pieces of ground to grow on. Funny, isn’t it, how often great things are discovered in the middle of distress? The thing is, it’s often discovered to be a better way than the traditional methods.
I’ve used these concepts through the years. My favorite, right now, is to decide where I want a garden, a flowerbed or an orchard and lay down material to cause the current green things to die and become part of the green manure. In the summer when the sun is hot, I like to use thick, black plastic. I stake out the perimeter, then lay the plastic down, sometimes in two layers, on that outline. Next I peg it or lay bricks on the edges so it’s sealed to the ground as closely as possible. You won’t need to do anything more for 4-6 weeks.
The next is sort of the same but using cardboard, layers of newsprint, junk mail, cereal and cookie boxes or other waste paper. I pin it to the ground with layers of ground up leaves or mulch. Again, leave it for weeks.
If this process is started in the fall, you can add to the toppings all winter, layering kitchen scraps, more old leaves, or whatever you have that will add to the organic matter. This is a good no-till method as well. I like to add a cover crop to an established bed, because all soil craves to be covered and it’ll make your whole place healthier. Which process I use depends on the time of year. Starting in the spring or summer is different from starting in fall or winter. The heat from the sun keeps the microbes busy in the early part of the year. They’re trying to go to sleep in the latter part. You’ll find the earlier you start, the faster it’ll be ready for planting.
If you do a cover crop try to use as many species as your area will support. Diversity is the name of the game when talking about good agriculture practices. Mono cropping, or planting only one kind of seed, isn’t a healthy plan because nature is made up of many species. Diversity protects against total loss due to disease or pests. If one species is weak, the others will close the gap. This brings strength, endurance, and over-all vigor. It doesn’t just apply to cover crop. It’s also the best practice in any kind of growing, whether it’s vegetables, fruit, or landscape. Even a lawn benefits from not being all one species.
If you’ve used plastic, roll it off and begin to plant thru the decaying residue. The plastic created an effect called solarizing, where not only was the green killed, weed seeds were as well. With cardboard or paper, it takes about 3 months for the paper to break down enough to plant. The organic matter on the soil surface is your friend! Plant thru it. Seeds need to have a good seed-to-soil contact. They need very little cover usually. Plants can be dug in when the time is right, and the mulch or rotting matter pulled back around them.
It’s not too late to start. I fact, I’ve not got my last cardboard down yet. Go on! You can do it! It’s so much simpler and easier than traditional methods. I’ll clean mine up and you get yours ready. I’ll be excited to hear how your garden did this year, and how much easier it was.