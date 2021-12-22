Pruning — one of my favorite things to do. I love to watch a tree or shrub take its natural shape, although I find so many folks want to force them to be a particular shape/size that’s not natural for that plant. My advice to them is get some yard art that fits the need.
Just like you and me, plants have an inbuilt program, a gene pool, a DNA. There are things that you’re not going to change about any living thing. A smart gardener will research the plants ideal life before they buy it and put it in the wrong everything! I get so many calls and emails about plants that aren’t behaving, and after I give the homeowner my typical question-and-answer session, I usually find out that it was an impulse buy, an often-admired plant, something from their childhood, or a desperation (blocking a bad view) plant. That’s not fair to the plant!
Resist impulse buys! If you don’t have an ideal-for-the-plant location, already planned, then don’t buy it. Plants and labor and watering and doctoring are all expensive, so don’t set yourself up for failure. Understand things like correct location, light exposure, drainage, mature size, and congenital weaknesses. Are you good with all that? Now, do you understand your soil? Is the plant going to be ok with it?
All the above is good! What next? The first year of any baby plant’s life, is completely dependent on humans, unless it is a volunteer. If it is, you’re good to go! That volunteer will do just fine without you. Until it comes to pruning.
In Nature, plants get chewed on, bitten off, sat on, scrubbed against, horned, and more. I’m not going to do all that, but I can simulate some of it. After the first year or so, if the growth is ideal, it’s time to put on the training wheels. Even if it’s just water shoots or sideways weird growing limbs, let the pruning begin. It may only be one or two limbs but it’ll start the training.
Rule of thumb: the first things to take out are dead, damaged, diseased, and crossing/rubbing limbs. In some cases, it’s thinning the too-thick set of limbs, so there’s good air-flow. I like to sit under the tree, and sometimes it’s more of a crawl under, but it allows me to look up through the limbs and assess things. I love to trim Japanese maples, just this way. Most folks start pruning for esthetics. That’s the last pruning assessment. Often, the first set of corrections is enough.
This is another vote for native trees and shrubs. Why? They’ve adapted to our soil, water, climate, heat, cold, and critters that may chew on them, and they thrive anyway. Pest and disease pressure are far less on natives. You know, it’s funny. When there’s an abundance of a certain species, they’re taken for granted, despised, and people try to wipe them out. In another climate where these plants aren’t native, they’re valued and bring a nice dollar value.
Like eastern cedars – we have tons, right? So, we buy Leyland cypresses to use for windbreaks, screens, hillside grabbers, etc., yet the cedar that we have growing in abundance is doused, mowed, chopped, dug up. Cedars, in the juniper family, grow just as fast, with far less insect problems, and are completely adapted. My windbreak and driveway lining are all cedars. People often ask me what my “beautiful evergreens” are, and I tell them they’re cedars out of our field.
Pruning a mature tree. After an overall health assessment, you start with dead, damaged, diseased, and crossing limbs. If the limb is long and heavy, you want to keep the last cut from ripping off the bark. Remove the weight by cutting a couple feet beyond where your final cut will be. Then, under the final cut spot, make a deep cut from underneath the limb. This will keep the bark from destruction. Now, on the top side, where you’re going to cut, look for a bunching of bark that looks like skin. In front of that bunch is where you’ll make your final cut. Why? That spot has cells regenerating faster than anywhere else on the limb. A clean cut here will result in clean healing. Do not use pruning spray. It inhibits healing. A healthy tree will heal.
If you need to raise the canopy, use above techniques, and no more than 2 rings of limbs.
Happy trees will be the result!