We’re about 2 ½ weeks from the shortest day of the year, so settle in for the short, gray days and long, cold nights. This is an awesome time to enjoy those books you’ve got stacked by the bed or start writing your own book about “The Life and Times Of…” (yourself or the “someones” who vividly impacted you).
Start early on your annual communications with friends and family you rarely see. It makes my day when I receive a handwritten (or not) note. No bells-and-whistles. Just a plain old heart-felt communication on plain-old paper. If you start now you might have a few written and sent by Christmas!
Your landscape is winding down. The above-ground parts are brittle, frozen, wilted and limp, while the below-ground parts are slowing to a cold molasses pace. Microbes, beetles, and all other living parts, are also settling, so the compost and rotting processes seem to stop. Is there anything you can do outside on warmer days?
Leaves: don’t leave them lay on your grass, whole and massed. Why not? The solid layer of winter wet leaves will smother dormant grass roots, leaving bare spots in the spring. Rake, vacuum-shred, or mow them up. If there are considerable amounts, rake/spread over the compost or rot-piles.
If I’m able to vac-shred under a tree where weed seeds aren’t, I take those shreds and mulch my beds with them. Of course the chickens have to get in there and add their little piles to it all, then stir it. That’s OK as long as they leave it in the bed!
I have access to a mass of pine needles. Those get vac’d as well, and added to the mulch. With this “fluffy” stuff you can pile it deep around extra tender perennials, roses, or shrubs to protect against the whims of winter. Leaves can also be put in yard bags and left to decay. Leaf-mold makes great addition to the veggie garden. Don’t waste this beautiful natural resource that’s free. And it’s never too late to mulch.
Other debris clean-up: we have a lot of limbs that fall after a big wind. There’s a pile under the pines where I put fallen parts and pine cones to break down. It also provides possible protection for birds and small critters to get out of the wind. I’ve found my brushpile to be a great place for baby trees to start.
If you’re like me and haven’t gotten all the vegetable garden debris gathered yet, put on your long-johns and gloves on a sunny day and get at it! Offings might go into the compost or, as in my case, all of it goes on a bare spot in the low meadow to decay and sprout. Even if its old vegetable parts I found under the dead vines, it’ll add green manure to the barren soil. When it’s time to mow there, the clippings will go back to the ground, feeding the microbes and other great fungi.
Don’t worry about the seeds that have fallen in the garden. In the spring, after they sprout, a hard rake will loosen them and they, too will add to the organic matter. You might even find some that are worth transplanting. I usually do.
If you have something that needs to be planted, and it’s sturdy, you can plant until the ground is frozen, here in zone 6. Be sure to snug it in very well to prevent heaving – that’s when the frozen soil starts pushing roots up, exposing them to the elements. Not good!
No fertilizer! You can, however, spread barnyard waste from bunnies, goats, and sheep. Put the chicken manure where it can finish “burning out” before using it around plants.
Grass seed can be sown on the snow, to be carried down into the top layer of soil … but it can also become a meal for hungry wildlife.
A sunny day is a great time to walk around, take a look, make notes about the good and bad elements in your landscape, and note the changes you want to tackle in spring. I have several changes to make. I mark them with a yard-marker flag to remind me. I need reminding!
Yes, we’ve lived through this time of year before, but never this particular season — not only of the outdoor natural things but the season of our own lives. We’ve never been here before, and we won’t be here again.
Enjoy this season ... of you.