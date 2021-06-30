What’s a weed? You’ve had this drill before. It’s any plant growing where you don’t want it. Many of the plants we consider weeds have been used for food, cover crops, erosion controls and other things over the years, and that value is still there, we just happen to not need it now. Let’s talk about a few of these. Did you know that weeds can tell you what your yard/field/pasture is lacking? Are you patient enough to observe, note, and pay attention to the messages the “weeds” are passing?
Clover is a mat of creeping, wet, impossible-to-stop lawn-choker, right? I love clover and it runs rampant in our lawn and field. All clovers are extremely beneficial to lawns. They collect nitrogen from the air and “fix” (or hold) it in the soil, to be released to other plants. Clovers attract beneficial nectar-feeding insects, like honey bees. Often planted as a cover crop or green manure, it’s turned under in the spring, in conventional farming, to fertilize the soil. It adds texture and color to the lawn and is often added to grass seed on purpose, for all the benefits. Clover is an indicator of compacted, alkaline soil and can be controlled by increasing acidity.
Think twice before you decide to do away with this “weed.” To shrink the coverage of clover, dethatch the patch with a dethatching rake, let the pulled-up clover dry out in the sun, and then compost it. If you’re determined to get rid of clover, make a solution of 1 part vinegar and 1 part liquid fertilizer (I like fish emulsion) and squirt the patch with a spray bottle, preferably in the spring before the temps get too hot. The grass may turn brown in the beginning but the fertilizer, and a good soaking a little later, will bring it back. Again, think twice before killing clover.
Dandelions were grown in our ancestors’ gardens as tasty greens full of fiber, iron, potassium, and vitamins A and C. They’re the first food of the pollinators in spring, and they’re the best tillers you’ve ever had. They break up the compacted clay in our area deeply, and have a symbiotic relationship with roots and plants that grow shallower. It’s an amazing exchange. When they’ve done their job, you’ll see less and less of them. Dandelions also make good wine.
As with any prolific seeder, they got loose, people forgot their nutritional value, and they became a “problem” in fields, pastures, and lawns. Or are they? The nutritional value is the same as before, and dandelions can still be eaten, provided there have been no toxins applied. They also attract a natural microscopic predator, the parasitic wasp, which helps keep down caterpillar, fly maggot, and earwig populations. An indicator of acidic soil, and compaction, their population can be decreased with lime and coring. They can also be dug out by the root but be sure you get it all. Or leave it alone, like we do.
Getting rid of everything one considers a “weed” is neither healthy nor wise, but shrinking their population or coverage might be. As you can see, most “weeds” are great indicator plants and can point us in the direction of a better lawn. But then, what is a “better lawn,” since a lawn is the concept of some human? Nature creates the diversity of meadows. Each plant has a job to do. We think in terms of today or next year. Nature functions on a much slower time scale and we’re the ones who need to shift our thinking and practices.
In the last 100 plus years we’ve lost touch with observation, documenting, and following that which has functioned much longer than we humans have been around. Thank goodness we don’t live in a volcanic valley … or typhooned island … or place of yearly floods. We take way too much for granted. Grab ahold of observation, documentation and following nature’s lead.
As I have said before, most weed problems can be directly attributed to soil compaction, excessive thatch, improper watering or mowing practices, and unbalanced nutrient or pH balances, and Nature is trying to correct these imbalances. Don’t flinch and run, screaming, for the poison bottle when you see a primrose or dandelion bloom. Oftentimes a quick fix turns out to be the worst one. Toxins don’t stay where we put them and our water table is underneath us … and everyone is downstream of someone. Think about it.