I’m often amazed at how easy it is for we humans to place blame on everyone or everything else, besides ourselves. Blame is heavy. Guilt is scary. Responsibility is life-altering, if we really look.
“…you know, you’ve got to be careful buying produce. Terrorists might be sprinkling stuff on it”.
“Oh, I know! And I heard the other day that somebody threatened to put poison in the public water source! Good lord, you can’t even drink tap water in your own kitchen.”
“And they can put things in the air nowadays, that’ll kill whole cities. No matter what you do the terrorists can get you.”
Wow. This was a present-day overheard conversation between two voting adults. Again, I didn’t say anything because they want to believe what they speak. And it makes for good drama. Sad thing is I’ve seen the enemy face-to-face… and it’s “US.” You and me.
Someone asked me, the other day, about my practice of using wastepaper, at our house, in our no-till garden. “What about the inks, the tape, the coatings? Doesn’t that worry you?” How ironic! These same people love magazines, packaged products, etc., probably absorbing toxin through their skin, with handling, and have no qualms about dumping them in a big hole in the ground, where it will affect everyone. I happen to know that there are fungi, bacteria, insects, in the soil, who consume many toxins, neutralizing them. I feel safer about putting that paper on my ground, than dumping it on someone else.
Produce: do you have any idea how many gallons/pounds of toxic chemicals are applied to what we eat, right here in our county? Synthetic fertilizers have basically replaced manure. Weed killers, pesticides are applied in ever-increasing amounts to more-and-more resistant crops. GMO seeds are planted by the ton, and the outcome is poisoned pollinators, and we have little knowledge how they affect the human body. Do you know/understand what a CAFO is? I challenge you to look it up, watch the videos, then tell me you’re ok with that source of your burger or chicken sandwich. Does it matter how our food is raised? Or what’s fed/injected into the meat we eat?
Home: We’re strongly cautioned against exposing our pets to lawns that have been sprayed, because they tend to absorb/ingest what gets on them. Weed-and-feed is applied liberally, with no thought to what it does to trees/shrubs, groundwater. The “bugman” comes out and sprays inside/outside the house because we’re afraid of spiders/crickets/etc. Recent studies have shown if you can smell it, you’re absorbing it. If you get it on your skin it’s taken in as readily as if you ate it. Do you have children? What does the exposure do to them, long-term?
Air: So many of the chemicals we use everyday, are airborne particulates we can’t see. We breathe them in and our bodies know they’re foreign. With no recognition, the toxin gets stored in vital organs, where accumulation begins, sometimes taking years to reach critical mass… it’s called the cumulative effect. Then there’s the voluntary, and involuntary, poisoning by cigarette smoking/dumping.
Soil: This list is too long to name. The tendency where there’s plenty of land, is to find a spot and dump unwanteds. You can’t see it, it’s out of your way, and no harm done. Wrong. Nothing… and I do mean “Nothing”… ever “goes away.” Earth is an enclosed environment. Chemicals are the gift that keeps on giving for years, lifetimes. Leaching from rotting cans of paint, old car engines, and any other unnamed toxin, follows the gravitational pull to the lowest point, which is usually the water table. From here it moves into small streams and ponds, then to bigger bodies of water, quietly killing life along the way. The chemicals might move into a massive body of water and be diluted for a time, until the cumulative effect brings it to critical mass. What strange diseases have been created by our out-of-sight mentality? I don’t understand how we, individually, can’t acknowledge our impact on all of the natural resources we must have to survive. Life is air, soil, water. Without them we die.
The story is more than this… more than words can express. The issue at hand is the terrorist we need to be chasing is ourselves. We are an immediate threat to our own health and wellbeing and we’re terrorizing all we know every single day.
Check it out. Let me know what you find…