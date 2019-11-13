My species amazes me! We can’t make up our minds! We’re funny, flighty, fickle and self-serving at best. Here are some good examples:
We boil tea to make it hot ... then put ice on it to make it cold. We put sugar in it to make it sweet ... then lemon to make it sour.
We spend the first half of our life rabidly acquiring and obtaining, then the second half worrying about who’s going to get it and distributing it.
We trust “social media” and people we’ll never meet, and bypass the great face-to-face wisdom and friendships in our own back door.
We rake up, bag, and dispose of perfectly good organic material, and sometimes pay to have it hauled away ... then spend good money on bags of organic material to put right back where we removed the other from.
We want what it takes patience to attain, but don’t want to wait for it. We want it now. Sadly, some of the most beautiful things in life require time, waiting, patience.
We’re quick to demand that our thoughts and perspective be listened to and respected, yet we don’t afford that same action toward others.
We’re rabidly loyal and devoted to a cause or mission ... until we witness someone we respect/love be pained, even destroyed, for that same devotion and loyalty ... then we try to become invisible, not wanting to be the next “victim.”
I don’t know where “treating others as we want to be treated” disappeared to. Speaking/acting in ignorance – lack of knowledge or information – can and does harm others.
How about humans intervening to save a specific species? This is another wildly vacillating, fickle topic for humans. For years we did all we could to wipe out predators, even gaining financially in their deaths. Then we abruptly learned that the predators are necessary to keep other species in check, so we began to restore habitat, regulate destruction, restrict killing and release these creatures back into an environment where there are humans who still want them extinct. Predators kill livestock and bring disease ... don’t they?
I recently read about a certain species of owl that was protected, until it was discovered that it was causing a decline in another species of owl. This experimental program of protection of one species from the other (formerly protected) is allowing 3,600 owls to be killed annually. The very officers, who were assigned to arrest people for killing endangered species, are now killing the very bird they protected. I cringed as I read the description of the shooting of a big, beautiful female owl. So did the officer, a lover of birds, who shot her.
I don’t get it. I don’t know how I feel about it, but I know I hate to see anything killed without a valid reason ... and valid is up for interpretation, isn’t it? Should we have ever interfered with the extinction process? What about when human actions were what caused of the extinction in the first place? Do we now intervene to correct, or leave it to play out? Should any one species be controlled by humans, to protect another? How far should we go with intervention, in our very limited understanding, in encouraging/promoting any species to live or die? All of life functions on cycles far longer than a human existence, or even human documentation of said subject. Extinctions and emergence of new species has been going on since before us. How can we decide these matters based on current political climate, or knee-jerk reactions of serious empaths, like me?
Life is fluid, ever-changing, and malleable to a great degree. It never stops. Neither do the evolving processes of all life on this planet we all call home. In spite of our often convoluted perceptions, we need to give it our best try, based on knowledge and wisdom available to us. Then be willing to say “I was wrong” if that be the case.
Each human, animal, insect, fungi, and all other creatures, are simply trying to make a path they can travel unharmed. Humans are at the top of this chain, thus have the most responsibility to protect life for all.
No matter how you like your tea, try to protect other’s right to like it totally different. Learn all you can ... about everything you can. Impart the best information you have. Be patient with yourself and others. Give room ... because you never know when you’re going to need room.
And put your phone away and talk!