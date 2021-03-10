Wow! I can’t believe I’m starting my 16th year writing The Garden Gate! Some of you have been with me since the first column, and I appreciate that. Some have found me in mid-stream, and I appreciate that too. In fact, if you’ve found me at all I appreciate you!
It’s time to be thinking about your dirt experience for this year. Is it different from last year? If you’re a young sprout, maybe not. If you’re a “senior-child,” like me, it can definitely be different.
There are so many ways to play in the dirt. I’ve really had to limit some of my best activities because I have things in my body that limit me. We do have a garden but it’s like a spit-in-the-bucket if measured against Maw Henry’s garden. I’m not Maw, unfortunately, and I have a much greater appreciation of limited gardening than I ever have before.
If you have an actual piece of ground you want to play in, all I ask is that you be realistic about the end of the season. I. too, have a garden and I’m-a-gonna-plant-it. Squash, greens, peppers, tomatoes, beans, herbs, maybe a melon, peas. Then there are the perennials things in there like asparagus, garlic, horseradish, thornless blackberries, fig, and blueberry. Whoa! That’s a lot for an old woman! It’s strange … dirt-folks never outgrow the dirt.
But what if you need another canvas? Another way to grow? It’s OK. Just own it. There are things like hügelkultur, and container gardening, and raised bed gardening, each with its own value. I have all of them employed somewhere on our farm. The hügelkultur is in the low meadow on a spot that was filled with unidentifiable things and pieces of metal. We couldn’t clean it up so I turned it into a hügelkultur because all thigs organic will rot someday. Whomever lived here before us felt the need to dump their metal scrap there (and we don’t know what else). It would’ve been impossible to move it, and metal is organic, so there you go.
I’ve poured flower seeds, vegetable seeds, and lots of compostable waste there, so I’m expecting a show of color and pollinator sources. I think the bunnies have come back to there as well. I’ll let you know.
In the veggie garden we have big tractor tires for raised beds, as well as an old bedframe. These are the homes to lettuces and fine herbs. On the garden ground we’re doing our usual paper-stuff; cardboard and all manner of home wastepaper. The boxes I’ll split and lay flat. The other paper waste I’ll put in a tub of water until soggy, then apply it to the ground. Oh, you can fuss that there are toxic things in that, such as tape and plastic, but I’ve been doing this for years. The glue gets eaten off the plastic and I remove it once it’s loose. I also remove anything that shows up above the “rot.”
See, all things organic will eventually rot so I might as well let it rot on my piece of ground. Over my paper stuff gets thrown barnyard waste, pine needles, old moldy hay and anything else I can get my hands on that rots. I love fish guts, eggshells, poop of any kind, and anything else that will rot.
These aren’t the only ways to reuse. There are people who have sawmills who’d love to let you have it. The thing to know is that all things that are organic will rot.
In my world I live simply. My chickens work the ground; the ducks are great weeders; my goats eat what nothing else will; life isn’t as hard as we make it.
It doesn’t matter if all you have is a couple of flowerpots. If you want to grow a tomato and pepper plant, do it! Just be sure you use the best soil you can find, and don’t forget sunlight, drainage and water. There’s nothing in the world as satisfying as picking and eating that which you grew.
I believe that life is about the little things that give you infinite pleasure, especially as we grow older. A sunrise, a sunset, the rain on a tin roof, a cup of coffee or glass of wine with someone you completely connect with, connecting with the soil — the value is priceless!
Thank you for hanging with me all these years! Hoping for years to come!