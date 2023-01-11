It looks like we’ll be continuing questions from your neighbors, because I have a lot of them!
This one is two-fold. One reader is from the deep south, moved to our area, and loves crepe myrtles. She’s “shocked and appalled” at the way some prune their crepe myrtles. She calls it “crepe murder.”
She spoke of the ones where she’s from, and some of them have trunks like trees, and actually create shade. I’ve seen those beautiful statuesque tree-like plants, and I wish mine were like that!
The issue for this area is that we’re marginal to ever get plants that can keep the above ground plant tissue alive long enough to get that large. I used to live in Knoxville, a true zone 7, and there were crepe myrtles that were 30 years old, and beautiful.
In the winter of ’93, I saw so many of them die because of the deep freeze. We live in zone 6 – or another term is the transitional zone, which means we can be as cold as zone 6, and as hot and humid as zone 7.
Crepe myrtles can be a high-maintenance plant, especially if one is trying to create the tree look. They readily reseed, and have lots of sprouts that come from the root, and it’s a chore to keep them looking like a tree. Many people opt to keep the top cut back, and keep a portion of the trunks clean. It’s actually not a bad look.
There are also folks who cut them to the ground every year, and let them come back as a loose shrub.
The other reader is from “up north,” and wonders if she can grow them at her house successfully. I don’t have great news for this lady. Although there are some more winter hardy varieties, they really have a hard time surviving further north. I would suggest studying your yard, and seeing if you have a sheltered spot, close to a building — a micro-climate of sorts. If one were to choose to try, this would be the best location.
Crepe myrtles come in short, medium, and tall heights — the short being the one I recommend. It won’t give you the beautiful structure, but it will give you loads of blooms. In the winter, cover it with deep mulch, or sit straw bales around it, to protect it from the winter. It may die off to the ground, and come back from the root in late spring.
The National Arboretum began breeding crepe myrtles in the late 1970s, to try to come up with more disease resistance. The ones that were successfully grown were named for American Indian tribes. These tended to be more cold hardy than their parents. I suggest you look at the Arboretum’s website for more information on available varieties today.
When growing them, you’ll find that is as much as you love them, pests love them more. Japanese beetles can decimate a shrub, and they’re not the only ones. In areas that are hot and humid, and the air is stagnant, powdery mildew becomes a problem. Crepe myrtles are prolific re-seeders, and if they’re not maintained, can become an eyesore.
Pruning can be done throughout growing season to maintain shape or size. In our area they begin showing life the first of May, so can be pruned until then. If one starts growing in a spot you don’t want it, try to remove it the first season. If they get established, it’s hard to dig them out. I’ve personally dug one out from under the edge of a sidewalk, multiple times, and it comes back every spring! The up-side to that, is that I’ve successfully started new shrubs off of those diggings.
I know we often spot plants on our journeys that we absolutely love. For me, it’s the live oak. I know they won’t survive here, though, so I look for other similar plants that will. The selection of natives, in every area, should have something you can love, and won’t have to fight to keep it alive. In my own yard, I try to be observant of what is naturally doing well, and repeat that planting, or something comparable. It makes my core list less burdensome, and I enjoy being out there more. As for “crepe murder,” it’s really a matter of personal preference, because that shrub will thrive when planted in a favorable zone. Choices are good!