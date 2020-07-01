This is the 7th month of 2020. There have been 182 days since January 1. The older I get the more often I say, “Wow, where did it go?” July is a big milestone month for us, and one of my least favorite months, as are all the other hot and humid ones. I’m trying to have a better attitude about it all, so whilst I sweat and labor, my musing runs wild. I’ve come up with so many questions that I have no answers for. I’ll share some.
When I see something hurting or dead – roadkill, irresponsible owners, poor decisions, natural causes – it makes me very sad and often angry at the circumstances. We lost two roosters in the last two weeks. They were ornery and testy, but I didn’t wish them dead. I apologized to them as they lay lifeless at my feet while I dug graves. I don’t know what killed them, but I felt responsible and I’m sorry. If one of my hens or ducks has a problem, I’m concerned.
A commercial chicken house (CAFO) has thousands of chickens and no one bats an eye at the death of a few, or the necessity of putting down the entire flock and putting them all in a hole. They’re simply commodities, not individual lives.
When I see a lot of hurting, my sadness makes me numb. It’s too much. I don’t want to be that way! Is that how decency disappears out of humans? They become numb to “too much” of everything and just shut it all down? Is this how we’re able to stand by and watch fellow humans do bad things to each other and how we dehumanize each other? I want to believe if I stopped one of those folks and asked, “Why are you doing this?” they’d look bewildered and say, “I don’t know”… and stop.
Why do we feel like we need to keep buying when we have too much already? Why is it never enough?
Are we willing to treat others the way we want to be treated, or are we willing to climb over anyone to get to the next level? The humanity crushed beneath our selfishness isn’t real? Don’t they have the same needs, hopes and dreams? Or are we “better” in our own minds? Are we the only one who’s right?
Why is it so hard to change our position on most anything? The older we get the harder it is to change, right? I don’t know … I think change consists of thinking differently, then acting on it. The excuse of “this is the way it’s always been” is not a good place to plant your feet. A tree that won’t bend in the wind will break. Are we really that stubborn, that rigid?
My passion is all things dirt, and I’m a lifelong southern — spelled s-t-u-b-b-o-r-n — gal. I’m constantly amazed at the lack of willingness of my kith and kin to move from traditional ways to a proven, better and more profitable one. Histories show large, successful, old societies were crippled and even wiped out after they had decimated all their natural resources. They stopped respecting that which they had to have to exist: the planet. Are we not doomed to repeat those failures if we aren’t willing to learn from them?
Those of us who work with the land, the water, the air, the livestock, are the folks responsible for the sustenance of all living things. Big job! But it’s also the responsibility of each person who consumes. So I don’t get it. Why would we not be willing to open our minds to the possibility that traditional methods, as well as commercial ones, are destroying all that we need to survive? Is it because we don’t want to start over? Or admit we’ve done it wrong? Or don’t want to have to learn new things? What are we so afraid of?
I’m simple. My life is, because I have what I need, and that’s enough. My aim is to help others understand that the process of change doesn’t have to be painful. It can be incredibly fulfilling and profitable, as well as begin to heal the land we’ve so disrespected.
I’m a willing student and I challenge each of you to come with me on this journey to a simpler, more satisfying way. Together we can begin the turning of the ship, and leave a cleaner, kinder place for the next generation.