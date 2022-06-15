I swear, sometimes I wonder what planet I’m on, when I hear comments like, “I hate bees, and spiders, and snakes! They give me the creeps! I kill every one I find.”
What happened to humans? When did the “great divide” between us and Nature, happen? Every living thing on this planet has a job that was given to them before humans were part of the equation. They’re all essential, but I want to talk about just one of them today.
Thank goodness for the “bee-king,” Joel Hausser, who has set up two hives on our little farm. Yes, we’ve been stung, when the “girls” felt we were too close. That’s their job.
Let’s talk pollinator facts. According to Joel, planting pollinator gardens, meadows, etc., is more important than setting up hives. This is good news, because not everyone has a place for a hive, but just about everyone can plant flowers for pollen.
PLANT POLLINATOR GARDENS
Here are some other things we can do:
• Plant nectar-bearing flowers such as marigolds or sunflowers for decorative purposes on balconies, terraces, and gardens.
• Buy honey and other hive products from your nearest local beekeeper.
• Raise awareness among children and adolescents on the importance of bees and express your support for beekeepers.
• Set up a pollinator farm on your balcony, terrace, or garden.
• Preserve old meadows, which feature a more diverse array of flowers, and sow nectar-bearing plants.
• Cut grass on meadows only after the nectar-bearing plants have finished blooming.
• Use pesticides that do not harm bees, and spray them in windless weather, either early in the morning or late at night, when bees withdraw from blossoms.
Bees are part of the biodiversity on which we all depend for our survival.
They provide high-quality food – honey, royal jelly and pollen – and other products such as beeswax, propolis and honey bee venom.
Beekeeping also provides an important source of income for many rural livelihoods. According to IPBES, the western honey bee is the most widespread managed pollinator globally, and more than 80 million hives produce an estimated 1.6 million tons of honey annually.
And pollinators contribute directly to food security. A third of the world’s population depends on bee populations.
When animals and insects pick up the pollen of flowers and spread it, they allow plants, including many food crops, to reproduce. Birds, rodents, monkeys and even people pollinate, but the most common pollinators are insects, and among them, bees. But sadly, bees and other pollinators, such as butterflies, bats and hummingbirds, are increasingly under threat from human activities.
Bee populations have been declining globally over recent decades due to habitat loss, intensive farming practices, changes in weather patterns and the excessive use of agrochemicals such as pesticides. This in turn poses a threat to a variety of plants critical to human well-being and livelihoods.
Air pollution is also thought to be affecting bees. Preliminary research shows that air pollutants interact with scent molecules released by plants which bees need to locate food. The mixed signals interfere with the bees’ ability to forage efficiently, making them slower and less effective at pollination.
While the vast majority of pollinator species are wild, including more than 20,000 species of bees, the mass breeding and large-scale transport of pollinators can pose risks for the transmission of pathogens and parasites.
HOW TO PROTECT BEES
Unfortunately, there’s so much we don’t yet know about ways to protect the bee populations, from human activity, but here are a few more suggested methods:
• Maintain or create greater diversity of pollinator habitats in agricultural and urban landscapes.
• Support traditional practices that manage habitat patchiness, crop rotation, and coproduction between science and indigenous local knowledge.
• Education and exchange of knowledge among farmers, scientists, industry, communities, and the general public.
• Decrease exposure of pollinators to pesticides by reducing/eliminating their usage.
• Seek alternative forms of pest control, and adopting a range of specific application practices, including technologies to reduce pesticide drift; improve managed bee husbandry for pathogen control, coupled with better regulation of trade and use of commercial pollinators.
My message, again today, is we are not alone. We are not the most important species. We are not in charge.
And Nature? She would survive, even thrive, without humans, but without Nature, and our precious natural resources, humans will not survive. It’s time arrogance took a back seat to humility, and observation, and after that, we need to relearn how to respect and correctly tend this place we live and rely on.