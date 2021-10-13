Sorry! It’s for the plants, not you. Wintertime is when plants go dormant and signs of life disappear. Annuals, which have bloomed all summer, have scattered their seeds and will die, leaving the seeds to continue the journey. First year, biennials will look as if they’ve died, but they’re dormant as well, and will show the colors next year. Perennials often die back to the ground. All of these will benefit from a nice blanket of pine needles, as a shield from the harshness of winter.
Did you have time to divide that which needed dividing? If not, no worries. It can be done in spring, after the soil warms enough to cause life to show. Remember, there may be no bloom the first year after division as the plant recovers from the surgery.
Bulbs for spring and summer bloom should be planted now, following the directions on the package they came in. Plant too deep and you may only get leaves. Plant too shallow and they’ll respond to the first tricky warm days. There’s a reason for the instructions! Some of them, such as tulips, are extra tasty to rodents. I use any fragrant powder on them, when I plant, to deter these little robbers. Mulch the area well, to prevent heaving.
What about shrubs? The simplest explanation for trimming them is if they’re blooming shrubs, prune them as the bloom’s wane/fade. For instance, now isn’t a good time to prune lilacs or some spireas, because their bloom was finished in late spring and they’ve set bud for next bloom-time. If you prune them now, you’ll lose the bloom next year.
What if you’ve let them get too large for their space and they really need reducing? If you don’t mind losing the bloom for a year, then prune ... but know how first! The first cuts, always done with sharp tools, will be to dead, damaged, diseased, and crossing limbs. Cut cleanly against the trunk, right where the “wrinkle” of joining is. Don’t allow the bark to become stripped or torn. When these cuts are done, check for too many trunks and remove congested areas. I leave three or five trunks on most of my shrubs. That allows for good air flow and space for leaves and flowers next year. If the shrub needs to be shorter, do it now. When you’ve finished these steps, it should fit nicely in its space, if it has been planted correctly.
Other shrubs such as crepe myrtle and Rose-of-Sharon, will bloom til frost. They’re safe to prune after they are dormant, but before they begin growth in the spring. Follow the same steps.
Evergreens are a bit different. Most of them may be pruned in late winter/early spring, following the same steps as above. Needled evergreens, like pine, are pruned after the new “candles” (growth) are about an inch long. Cut the candle in half, if you want to restrict growth. When it grows larger than you can reach .. oh, well!
Camellias shouldn’t need much pruning if they are planted in the correct spot. I prune out dead and damaged material on mine. Rhododendrons are back in that late spring timeframe. They’ve already set buds for next year, so as soon as their blooms are looking sad, snap them off with your fingers. You’ll find a little capsule cluster at the base of the flowers. It’ll break off with slight pressure. The next year’s flowers are tiny babies, under that, so be gentle. Azaleas are in this family, but may be pruned, if needed.
Did you know plants need water at least as much in winter, as they do in summer? Drying winds draw moisture from the leaves, stems and roots, and the plant suffers. It’s called desiccation. We usually get enough rain, in winter, so this isn’t a problem, however a proper mulch job can give insurance.
Should you feed now? No. Things are winding down to rest and recoup. Fertilizer tells them that you’re ready for them to grow. Save that until early spring.
When it snows, be very careful to not get any kind of salt or ice-melt into the flowerbeds or around shrubs and trees. These products are not plant-friendly and will dry out roots fast.
Everything is following the ancient lifecycle and sap is dropping, but life continues out of our view. Healing, renewing, restoring, growing new cells, then lying in wait for the next signal of time.