If ya’ll will remember, I confided that I’m an avid eavesdropper. One morning, as Hubby and I ate breakfast at a local establishment, I could hear two fellas having a lively conversation with some guffawing laughter mixed in … and I was curious. So, I tuned in and it went something like this.
“I tell you, I ain’t seen it this cold since I was a pup, and that’s a long time ago. Where’s that danged ‘global warming now?’”
This was followed by hearty laughter from both, and a grunted agreement from his buddy. Well, I wanted to go over to that table and begin to enlighten them on just how ignorant they sounded. Hubby restrained me.
“You won’t change their minds” he said.
He was right. People would rather believe what they’re comfortable with, rather than open their minds and learn truth. The mind is the hardest thing to change, in anyone.
So, why is this winter especially brutal all over? Why are the storms more violent, the summers hotter and dryer, and why do “hundred-year floods” happen almost every year anymore? Call it global warming (usually attributed to human activities), climate change (includes natural events), climate crisis, or whatever handle you want to put on it. It’s all the same.
Global warming defined
Global warming is a gradual increase in the overall temperature of the earth’s atmosphere generally attributed to the greenhouse effect, caused by increased levels of carbon dioxide, chlorofluorocarbons, and other pollutants. The greenhouse effect is a big part of the picture. The air above us has a layer above it that protects us from things being fried instantly by the sun’s rays. It can trap gasses and sunlight as well as let them out. Did you know that water vapor is also a gas?
The greenhouse effect is caused by the upper atmospheric accumulation of gases such as carbon dioxide, methane, and even water vapor which contain some of the heat emitted from Earth’s surface. This all begins to accumulate under the “dome,” and when the sunlight comes thru, it doesn’t escape back out to space like it naturally would, so the atmosphere gets hotter. I don’t mean 50-degrees, I mean a change in as little as 1 to 3-degrees is what’s causing weather extremes.
Why? C’mon! Connect the dots! Everything is connected.
Warmer temps result in glaciers and ice packs, that have been stable for centuries, beginning to melt, which puts more water into the oceans, which raises sea levels, which inundates low-lying towns and cities.
Storm and wind patterns change because they’re affected by the sun and upper atmosphere. There can be droughts, extreme rains that destroy crops and erode land, tornadoes, hurricanes, and downbursts more frequent and violent than we’ve known in our lifetimes. Winters can be colder and bring more frozen precipitation to areas that rarely, or never see such things. Sound familiar?
This all because of a few degrees more heat trapped in the upper atmosphere. This is no laughing matter, my friends. It’s not a joke over breakfast or any other time. Those who choose not to learn the truth will suffer just as greatly as those who are trying to mitigate (read that as, make a difference).
Can we make a difference, really? Well, none of us will live 200 years to see what difference we’ve made, if any, but we sure can’t hurt things any worse than we’ve done in the last 200! We only have statistics, graphs, models, a bunch of examples of successful projects, but we simply don’t know what kind of long-term positive impacts we will make.
Carbon (and water) sequestration thru cover crops; no-till, rotational grazing; reforestation; reduction of chemicals and high-impact CAFO’S; then you add growing your own, buying locally and sourcing it before you buy it; also becoming more aware of our throw-away society and beginning to reduce our own inputs into that mess.
I don’t think we’ll fix it in a decade – or a century – but I do believe we can go a long way toward reversing our own careless use of the planet we have to have in order to survive.
Back to my opening paragraph, all I ask is that we not be guilty of “spouting off” about a very serious matter, which we truthfully have no working knowledge of. If you want to talk about global warming, on a day when it’s “colder than a brass knocker,” for goodness sakes, know what you’re talking about … and look around to see if I’m listening!