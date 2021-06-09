“Do you plant by the signs?” I’m often asked this and my answer is no. My grandparents did. They swore by the signs, even in things such as cutting firewood or lumber, killing hogs, and more.
What are “the signs?” They are also known as a zodiac planting and planting by the signs is based on the moon cycles and elements of the earth. This would’ve been known as witchcraft in the old days. Above ground crops are planted when the moon is growing (waxing) and underground crops when the moon is getting smaller (waning). It gets more complicated from there. There’s some scientific evidence that the moon affects plants, sort of like the way it affects the tides, but that’s about as far as any evidence goes. I’ve planted when I could get into the garden, due to weather situations, or my schedule, or any number of issues, and my crop was no better/worse than those planted by the signs. I say plant whenever you like. Just plant!
Along with that are the little ditties I’ve heard all my life, that are supposed to be forecasters of sorts. I’ve said them myself, but they’re not accurate, and sometimes downright wrong. We have to remember that they were phrased long before Al Roker, the National Weather Service, or any such source we take for granted today. People had a lot more time to observe and compare the natural activities and when they saw repeated patterns, they assumed this was the rule. Thus, the cute ditties. I’ll go over some of the ones I’ve heard.
“Red sky at night, sailor’s delight. Red sky at morning, sailor’s take warning.”
A red sky at night would be to the west, of course. It might indicate dry air and clear skies, and a good sunset. What causes this is usually high pressure and there should be a continuation of fair weather. A red sky at morning may imply a protective high is moving away, and stormier weather is on the way in.
Problem: this only works if the weather is moving west to east. Not all parts of the world have this.
“If the groundhog sees his shadow, six more weeks of winter.”
There’s a whole festival based on this one. Groundhog Day is on Feb. 2. This is when “Phil” makes an appearance and predicts with his shadow. If he sees the shadow (it’s sunny), winter will continue. If no shadow (cloudy), there will be an early spring.
Problem: for us, it’s usually six more weeks until we can figure on spring-like weather, usually, so it makes no difference. Also, what Phil shows in Pennsylvania, may not be what a groundhog in Tennessee might see!
“When leaves show thier undersides, be very sure rain betides.”
Deciduous trees have leaves that curl/turn upward when conditions indicate a storm. When humidity is high their stems soften and go limp, which will let a strong breeze flip them easily. I watch silver maple but oak and poplar will do it too. This is mostly true.
“Clear moon, frost soon.”
If it’s a clear night, more heat escapes from the earth. Clouds trap heat and hold in warmth. In fall, winter, or early spring, a clear night can most definitely predict a possible frost the next morning.
“When dew is on the grass, rain will never come to pass. When grass is dry at morning light, look for rain before the night.”
Dew tends to form on clear, calm nights when the cooling is rapid. Cloudy, windy night are warmer with no dew, and cloud and wind can foretell rain.
Problem: weather situations can change during the day, so this isn’t always accurate.
“Cows laying down, weather on the way.”
Cows stand when trying to cool, and they’ll lie down to conserve body heat. It’s true that low pressure moving in can lower the temperature, so it’s possible that cows react to this.
Problem: cows can lie down for 14 hours a day, often in the shade on a sunny day.
“March comes in like a lion, out like a lamb.”
March is a volatile month for sure. I’ve seen every kind of weather on a single day in March. A warm beginning can certainly be followed by sudden cold.
Problem: weather, especially around changing seasons, can be unpredictable any season.
I’ll probably always say the ditties when I see things in Nature, even though I don’t believe they’re accurate. There’s a comfort, of sorts, in their familiarity, and there’s no harm in that.