“I bought a chipper/shredder. Plan was/is to cut lots of cedars, shred all the branches to make mulch to go between my raised beds to stifle weeds, to make compost with the chipped/shredded cedar branches (into) mulch that I can use right away to mulch/suppress between beds. But do I mulch my beets with it? Will it take nitrogen from the soil even if I don’t dig it in? Unfavorably alter pH? Do you feel that compost made with the cedars will either detract from my garden soil, or perhaps not be ... healthy ... for worm bedding?” -P. Scala, Greeneville, Tennessee
One of my favorite natives, cedars! They’ve gotten a bad rap with tons of falsities, as have so many plants.
Cedar lasts longer than a lot of mulches, adds nutrients to the soil, releases a chemical called “thujaplicin,” which inhibits bacterial and fungal growth that can be harmful to plants. Another chemical, thujone, is emitted by ‘thuja’ cedar, which can keep away moths, beetles, ants, and cockroaches. Amazing!
Of course so much “info” out there is based on insufficient evidence (like the invasive/bad earthworms?). It’s been shown that plants that wilt with cedar mulch around them, are suffering from other insufficiencies. Of course there are storage situations that can cause a sourness to occur, but that is with any mulch. Easy discovery: Smell the mulch. Good wood smell is good.
It’s not great around veggies but is great around landscape plants. Of course, as with any fresh wood shred, it’s best if it seasons a year. How about paths? Compost base? You know, when anything is in abundance its usually deemed a “bad” plant. Look at prices of eastern red cedars or thuja cedars in plant catalogs. They’re a bit pricey! Yet we have them in abundance and mow them over. Duh!
I use cedars as a beautiful windbreak, driveway lining, and even as ornamentals. They do great if you give them enough space. Not too different from you and me, Paul! They’re tough, resilient, and will grow where others won’t. We rent a shredder every year and shred whatever it can handle, no matter the species. It has rotted for millennia, and added back. Mine usually lays for a year before I use it, but I use it on everything. I do add goat and chicken manure for nitrogen replacement, especially if I’m using it around veggies.
Trunks are sequestered to the nursery where they await future need. They’d make great hugelkultur beds! Extra cedars? Use ‘em! Brace tomatoes with old, seasoned trunks.
You know, nature has used all plants as mulch since time began. Everything organic eventually rots and each stage of that decay has a value to the environment. Yes, there are natural chemical properties that make each stage a bit more or less useful for certain plants, but it’s all useful to some growth process.
I think sometimes we tend to look at things as though we’re the first to ever know or do something — like growing things, mulching, composting, and so on — and we make it far more complex than it is. Seeds grow. Seedlings come forth. Usually if a seed sprouts someplace, that spot is ideal and that plant, if left alone, will be stronger than any location we could pick. We need to get out of the way!
There are plants that do better in one area than in another. Observe. Take note. Understand what does well, then follow that lead. The complications, expense, and frustration will be so much less. Cedars, for instance, do great on our property, as do shagbark hickory, oaks, elms, and persimmon.
When I got ready to put up the windbreak I didn’t go buy leylands, or arborvitae for my evergreen. I dug and planted cedar seedlings. They’re already acclimated to the soil and environmental conditions, they’re drought/heat tolerant, and have very little health problems. And they were free. In three years they’ve tripled in height and look as nice as any plant I could’ve bought.
I’ve also dug and moved some of all the other species I mentioned above, plus any other plant I’ve found growing where it couldn’t.
No. they’re not very big but I’m patient. Natives aren’t everything and you’re free to plant whatever your heart desires. Just know before you buy, what you’re about to get into and be ok with it!