I think we’ve all done it at least once, even if we didn’t really agree. Why do we? Are we afraid of what others will think? Does it really matter? Strangely enough, it often does. It’s called “herd behavior,” aka: following the crowd. I personally feel that this thinking has at least a little to do with the reason for massive attacks on what we’ve been taught are “weeds.”
What if no one ever told you that a dandelion or clover or plantains were weeds? Imagine if we’d decided we loved their differences and learned of their values to our soil and health instead of attacking them with toxins that ironically end up in our livers and pancreas. It’s not too late to swim against the current!
Dandelion, Taraxacum officinale — this one, besides being so cheerful, resilient, and pretty, is filled with all sorts of health benefits that people have known for millennia! It’s been known as an anti-inflammatory, an immune system booster, blood purifier, laxative, gland stimulator and diuretic. FYI – most conventional diuretics pull potassium from the body. Not good. Dandelion contains so much potassium that it doesn’t lower vital potassium levels. It has properties that are antimicrobial, antibacterial, anti-inflammatory, antioxidant and is being studied in the cure for cancer! Dandelion has been used in medicine as far back as there’s recorded history, and in many parts of the world. All parts of this plant are edible, with the root containing the most powerful active ingredients. Dandelion is considered a “superfood.” Forget goji-berry! Look up dandelion!
How about dandelions and your yard? Your environment? Your planet? They’re great for all the pollinators, so before you go buy a packet of pollinator garden seed mix, remember those beautiful little volunteer flowers your lawn service is planning to kill. They’re one of the first sources of food in the spring, for the bees and other hungry pollinators.
Dandelions also have deep taproots which are wonderful for repairing and restoring compacted, poor soil. Those long taproots grab deep nutrients and bring them into the upper layer of the soil where the microbes can use them to feed other plants. The deep taps aerate the soil, which helps with penetration of rainwater and oxygen. Dandelions in a poor-soil area, will improve the overall quality over time.
Dandelions are believed to have been brought to this country by the incoming pioneers, but it wasn’t by accident. They were brought as food and medicine, and planted as loving as you or I would plant a beautiful ornamental.
What if you plan a “bee-lawn” for your yard? We’re living in a time when we should be thinking more about taking care of the planet that takes care of us, and that includes rethinking how we care for our little piece of soil. A bee-lawn isn’t a pristine monoculture of one or two species of grasses, carefully dosed on a regular basis with fake food and toxic waste, just so we can “keep up.” Keeping up won’t keep us alive, but tending our ground might.
We need bees. Bees need food. A bee-lawn might consist of clovers, dandelions, plantains, docks, and maybe a few herbs that got away. It’s going to feed the soil as well as the pollinators. It’s going to cause rainwater to go deep instead of running off. It’ll be a place you wouldn’t care for your kids or critters to run and play on. It’ll be a community of plants that work together in ways we can’t understand but can be the beneficiaries of.
How to start a bee-lawn? That’s easy. Stop poisoning your yard. Fire the bug man, the lawn service, and any other entity that you’ve hired to keep life out. Stop being afraid of Nature and what the neighbors think. Become curious about how things really work, and why. Be willing to learn.
Whether we want to see it or not, everything’s connected, and I do mean everything. We have done more to wreck the balance of Nature, in the last 150 years, than any other society before us. Don’t believe me? Become a student of all things living and try to prove me wrong.
Life. Is. Precious. The richest and poorest of us have to eat, drink, breathe. It is the better part of valor to truly see how we affect all other life, and to understand that it doesn’t matter how much money we have, we are all mortal.
Our mission should be improving and correcting, not destruction that spites us all.