Dormancy: the state of having normal physical functions suspended or slowed down for a period of time. December is the calendar time of winter’s start. Nature doesn’t obey our calendar. If we’re sensitive to nature’s lead, the calendar is a loose second. In fact, Dr. Allen Williams, of UT, said “nature will humble you and if you refuse to be humbled, nature will defeat you.” Profound, and true.
Our climate is changing at a pretty rapid pace now, and things we remember as “normal” in the environment are now a guessing game. Whether one believes in climate change or not doesn’t change what is happening right in front of our eyes. Weather has become more intense, more harsh and often unpredictable. Summers are hotter, even in places that historically didn’t have hot, humid times. Hotter, colder, warmer, more humid, wetter, drier, windier; it’s all over the place. Scientifically, weather patterns are very different from what we grew up with.
For now, we, here in upper east Tennessee, are going into dormancy. Leaves have fallen, shrubs bow their frost-bitten limbs, and the birds have gone quiet. Insects have found places to wait it out, and critters are hunkered in their hibernating spots. Days are short, nights are long. So, what’s going on under our feet, in the soil?
It’s a different world down there. Biological processes have slowed, but not stopped. No matter how cold it gets above ground, the temperature in the soil has a pretty steady number. Some insects and critters are still busy making tunnels, turning organic matter into poop, and there’s even growth taking place.
If you’re a no-tiller, you’ve got the soil covered with either a cover crop or a thick layer of organic composted matter and a blanket of old hay. Underneath all that, the moisture and temperatures are fairly steady and the fungal activity is busy getting ready to feed the plants in a few months.
“What can I do outside, right now?” is a question I get often. I’ll cover a few possibilities.
Lawnmower: sharpen blades, clean under the deck, change filters, check and service all parts of the tool you use a lot in summer. If you can’t do it yourself, get on the list early with a reputable business that does that kind of thing.
Weedeater, shovels, cutting tools, etc. — clean, sharpen and oil all parts. Wipe hoses down with an oily cloth, drain, check washers, mend breaks, and put them out of the weather. Keeping all your equipment in good working order will help when it’s time to use them again.
Check trees for dead, damaged, diseased, and crossing branches, and remove with sharp tools, taking care to not tear the bark. If you don’t know how to do the cuts, email me. Proper pruning will keep your plants healthy.
Mulch landscaped areas. I love pinestraw, but if I can’t find that, I will use coarse bark nuggets. I never use finely ground wood mulch. It can create an unhealthy environment during stressful weather conditions. Keep the mulch pulled back from the stem or trunk of all woody plants, to prevent other unhealthy conditions.
If you have young fruit trees, protect the lower trunks from rodent-chewing. I use corrugated 4” drain pipe, cut into 12” lengths, then split down the side. Pull open the split and put the piece of pipe around the trunk, taking care not to scrape the bark.
Trimming: only the shrubs that bloom in summer, are now ready to be trimmed. Crepe myrtle, rose-of-Sharon, spiraea, etc., may be trimmed until late February; before bud break for sure. If it’s an overgrown plant, it’s a good time to reduce the size. Shrubs are pretty forgiving. I know folks who cut their crepe myrtle to the ground every year, to contain its size. Shrubs with multi-trunks need to be thinned as well.
Do you have shrubs you want to propagate next year? Take 12”-18” woody-stemmed cuttings, bundle and label them, and lay them in a 12” deep trench (I like a long flower box), and cover them up with soil. Mulch the top to help mitigate temperature variations. Next spring you’ll be able to start new babies.
Look at the last year’s plans and notes. Decide what you want to do differently and put it in your garden notebook. Order plants and seeds.
Now, settle back with a good beverage and a blanket and read new books on gardening ... or whatever you like. Humans can be sort of dormant now too!