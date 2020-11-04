Did you ever hear the old folks say, “They ain’t got a lick o’ sense,” in reference to the younger generation? Me too! And now I’m the one saying it! It appears as though I may be closer to being correct, though. What has happened to “having sense?” Where did we veer off the path when it came to raising kids? Was it because we didn’t require enough of them, like chores, cleaning up after themselves, or actually sweating while doing a job?
In the last couple years I’ve had some health issues that have pulled me to a screeching halt, when it comes to my normal “git er done” speed. Things I’ve done for years, and love doing, I simply can’t or am very limited in my abilities now. I started looking for a young person who might want to learn from my years, as well as earn a few dollars. I figured the search would be short and I’d find several home grown kids who wanted to work. Imagine my shock! Where are they?
When I was growing up, you could call any guidance counselor at the school and get kids that wanted a job and were willing laborers. You could check with neighbors because everyone knew a youth who would work and learn. What I’ve located are several young folks who want to be paid but don’t want to get a blister, mess up their nails, or get sweaty. They don’t want to get their new shoes (or jeans or shirt) dirty, or listen to instruction, or get too hot. They definitely don’t want to put their phones down, or better yet, leave it in their bag, and don’t even think of asking them to silence it.
They generally don’t know a thing about the soil or the plants but they “know everything.” They expect me to feed and water them and give them frequent breaks, and they’re more than willing to sit and watch while I demonstrate ... which means I’m doing the job for them. Most of them can’t tell a weed from a perennial, a tree from a shrub, and forget asking them to go to the shed and retrieve the spade (not a shovel or hoe). They can’t balance a 3-wheeled wheelbarrow or push a load of manure uphill to the garden. And muck out the chicken house? Are you kidding? What about digging a “good” planting hole, hauling water from the pond, clipping grass around the flowerbeds with hand snips or getting on their hands and knees for anything?
Maybe I’m expecting too much. I was a farm kid and I can’t remember not having chores, both inside and out. Dirt, splinters, blisters, bee stings, split nails, sore toes, and sunburns were part of my daily life. I also knew there were consequences for talking back or being disrespectful, being mean to my sister, or refusing to do what I was told – not asked – to do. Reckon it’s the “respect” thing? The more I listen to the young-ins talk, the more I’m convinced that’s the problem. They weren’t taught to respect anything. So now we have a whole crop of less-than-30’s who have no idea what to do if the power goes off, like for a long time. If they lost their phones it would be very difficult for them to communicate face-to-face. That’s a skill learned very early. They don’t know where milk and eggs come from or that an animal has to die for them to have chicken nuggets or burgers.
I’m concerned. What happens when the “grid “goes down, and it will, eventually. These young folks will be tomorrow’s leaders, and yet they have no clue how to grow a tomato or harvest potatoes or pluck a chicken. Is this beyond help? No, but these young-ins need to seek out the wisdom of the old folks and learn, if they’re to survive. Remember, no matter how much money you have in your pocket, or how fancy your car is, or what neighborhood you live in, without clean food and water and air, you will die. Technology might be a good tool but it’s no substitute for hands-on experience under the direction of a seasoned dirt person, and there are a few of us still able to teach.
Off my soapbox now and headed back outside to finish weeding and put down pine straw for the winter, then move and plant a few trees and shrubs and tuck the nursery in before cold. I’ll wait here if you want to learn how.