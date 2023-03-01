“I’m new to gardening and have been reading lots of things about it. The one thing that bothers me, and makes me want to quit, is all the contradictions in info! I want to do things as earth-friendly as I can, grow some veggies and flowers, and enjoy it. Right now, I’m confused! Can you explain?” — M. E., Greeneville
This is a frequent letter from gardeners, new and seasoned. The glut of information available at the click of a mouse, each contradicting the other, is very disheartening, but there is a simple solution, which I’ll get to in a minute. First, we need to understand that everything in our human experience has an element of contradictions and confusions in it. Why? Humans. The desire to be first, or an “expert”, or that elusive “5 seconds of fame” drives the ego. In today’s information technology world, folks can become the voice of experience, with absolutely no experience!
How to fix it? Stop chasing the carrot! Stop swallowing everything you read or see. Work with a list of possibilities for you. You know what you can do on your piece of earth… how large, small, and what opportunities extend themselves to you.
Do you know a dirt person you admire, and want to do what they do? Talk to them. Ask if they’ll teach you. Ask what they read and who they look to for inspiration. This is called picking-your-doctor, or in this case, dirt person. You wouldn’t go from doctor to doctor with a health issue, because you’d end up very confused, and maybe following recommendations that would make your situation worse.
Your garden teacher will show you why processes and observation matters. You’ll be shown how to know what will grow in your space, and with the conditions you have to work with in your garden. A regenerative teacher will explain why the soil health is the first step in being a good gardener, and show you how to begin your preparation. They’ll explain why the ground needs to be covered at all times, why living roots in the soil are vital, why you should strive to follow Nature’s examples as closely as you can.
In regenerative gardening you’ll also learn why conventional/traditional gardening is harmful, not only to the soil, but to your own health as well. Your teacher will explain why synthetic products and anything ending in “icide” should be avoided, and once again look to Nature’s examples.
So much of gardening should start with patient observation of the spaces you seek to use. Keeping a journal of what you see and learn is a helpful tool. This process should be something you enjoy and see the value in. It won’t be long until you can read articles, see where they miss the mark, and move on. You’ll also find some gems, by gardeners, who take the road-less-travelled, and follow a simpler, healthier, more rewarding path.
Even the terms gardening, or gardens, are confusing! Think of the places that have the word ‘garden’ in their name, yet there’s no garden there; Madison Square Garden, the Garden State, etc. According to the dictionary, a garden is “land (or enclosed piece of ground) for the cultivation of flowers, vegetables or fruit”. What about gardens entirely made of rock, sand, and hardscapes, like Japanese gardens? Or a space made up of shrubbery, trees, and perennials? There are conservatories and indoor spaces that are considered gardens, even glass globes that are filled with tiny plants, and miniature landscapes. Then we must look at the honest truth: a garden is not Nature. It’s human’s way of having control over an environment. Nature doesn’t plant monocultures, with thousands of the same species in an area. Nature is what turns our ideas and efforts into a mess with winds and weather.
So… relax! Quit looking at those glossy magazines, and look for a dirtperson you can learn from. Become an observer of what is around you, and take notes. Be patient! Don’t get in a rush just because spring is coming. If you want a tomato plant this year, and your garden spot isn’t ready, plant in containers. Ask your teacher about container growing. Use patio varieties and you’ll have plenty fruit to eat. In the meantime, you’ll be learning, observing, preparing for the next growing season, and you’ll have done it without getting stressed out.
Growing with Nature, instead of against her, makes gardening fun, no matter which method you choose!