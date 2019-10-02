Don Miller, a.k.a. the “bird-n-butterfly guy,” recently called me about an interesting dilemma — monarchs are being killed by human’s good intentions. About the same time a reader sent a question on butterflies. She wanted to know how I felt about “human-raised” butterflies. I thought I’d cover both inquiries now.
Don sent a link to an article dated Jan. 23, 2015, in ScienceMag.org. which tells of a problem with the well-intentioned planting of milkweed. We’ve all heard of the loss of habitat for just about all critters, ground-bound as well as flight-capable.
Many good folks began planting lots of different varieties of milkweed, including a tropical variety called Asclepias curassavica, or tropical milkweed. The reason we haven’t heard a lot about this is if any of it were planted in our zone, it would die in winter. Further south tropical milkweed doesn’t die, so the monarchs can utilize it endlessly.
So what’s the problem? After several visits from monarchs, a parasite (Ophrycystis elektroscirrha – OE for short), hosted by the milkweed, becomes an issue. As the caterpillar feeds on the plant it ingests the parasite. When the caterpillars hatch from their chrysalises they’re covered in spores. It weakens the butterfly, shortening its life. In fact, many of them will die on their long migration to Mexico. When presented with a place that’s favorable to laying their eggs year-round, monarchs have also been known to not migrate at all. It becomes a terrible cycle.
What to do? Here in zone 6 and colder, the tropical milkweed is rarely an issue. In warmer climates where it can grow year-round, it needs to be cut down at least once a year and the debris destroyed. This can potentially control the OE infestation.
What else can we do? Plant native milkweed varieties, and those that do well here. Monarchs only lay their eggs on milkweed, not on roses, sunflowers, etc. (Swallow-tails lay eggs on dill and fennel). There are 13 different milkweed varieties native to Tennessee, all readily available as seeds. Learn about each and plant according to your own environment. A good website is www.growmilkweedplants.com.
Did you know that milkweed has been used medicinally for centuries? Toxins in the plant have been used for heart ailments, diuretics, poisons, and emetics, among other things. Carl Linneaus, the father of the formal names of plants, named milkweed Asclepias after the Greek god of healing. This plant is toxic to most grazers and to humans in large enough quantities. The monarch has adapted to the toxins, utilizing them to be unappetizing to anything that wants to eat it. Amazing!
To the question of artificially raising butterflies or any wild thing, for that matter. I personally will not do it or recommend doing it. In watching my domesticated critters through the years, I’ve noted that the ones “artificially” produced (chickens and ducks) have a much harder time learning how to be what they’re supposed to be or to do the things that should come naturally to them.
Everything living needs a mother, a troop or a tribe to learn correct ways, how to survive, and what not to do. The same goes for butterflies. They need to hatch in their natural environment and proceed with life. They aren’t made stronger by our interference.
I’m not a fan of all the houses and habitats that fill gardening magazines. In my opinion, most of them are very cute, catchy marketing gimmicks with little provenance. Much is spent on them, and most are disappointing to the hopeful buyer. A lot of times this buyer is new to gardening, and this expensive flop can discourage them enough to end their gardening.
I feel that if one wants to help an endangered species or any wild thing, one should adjust the yard, plantings, methods, and become an observer of what truly works in the environment.
Often we already have what the wild critters around us need. Moving plants that are attractive to them, and planting them in our landscape, is a cheap way to go … or beg extras off of friends. Keep it simple, dirtfolks.
An interesting note: do you know the difference between poisonous and venomous? Poison is ingested, absorbed, or breathed. Venom is injected. So snakes and spiders would be ... ?