It seems everywhere we turn we see something on the distress of our soils: uncontrolled flooding and erosion; droughts and dustbowls; sterile or toxic soil; contaminated waterways; no topsoil; and on and on.
How is it that in less than 150 years we have destroyed that which our lives depend on? How is it that in our human arrogance we assumed that the Earth would fix our mess-ups and forgive our pollutants?
In my hunger to know, I’ve discovered a whole world of folks who, like me, want to repair the damage the best they can. One by one, often without anything to guide them, they’ve set about the task to unlearn and relearn. In the process they’ve created words to describe what they’re doing and why. It’s easier to explain something if you have a word that refers to it.
The best part is at the place we are in technologically, we have actual science to back up the processes and show the success. I can get lost in the slides and visuals of what is happening when roots of plants barter and trade with fungi in the soil, for the nutrients they require! It gives me great hope that maybe the next generation won’t be as hard to teach and guide in the repair process.
I want to talk about words and phrases and their definitions, where it applies to the soil. I grew up in an era of using chemicals for everything. Farmers threw out manure and stable waste and used bagged chemicals, hawked as better than manure. As time went on the cost got higher and higher, yet they’d been sold on the necessity of chemicals ... so they kept buying and applying. The cost was even greater to the soil they needed to support their lives. For decades farmers have been losing their farms because of crushing debt and an inability to keep up. I almost lost hope ...
I began to notice a gathering of thought in dirt-folks: Let’s go back to the beginning, start again without chemicals. It would require patience, observation, documentation, and more patience. Most of these folks had nothing else to lose. And the hardest thing to change had already happened: their mind.
I began to see words like permaculture, meaning the development of agricultural ecosystems intended to be sustainable and self-sufficient; agricultural accountability; holistic management, which is a whole farm planning system to help land stewards better manage agricultural resources and to reap sustainable environmental benefits; and regenerative agriculture, defined as a conservation and rehabilitation approach to food and farming systems that focuses on topsoil regeneration and increased biodiversity. Every single method pointed back to the way nature did it before humans got involved.
I began to ask questions: why did we start using chemicals so heavily after WW II? How did we lose our connection to the land? When did we forget that we aren’t really in charge? If you don’t know the answers to these questions, I challenge you to search it out. I think you’ll be shocked. Ever heard of “snake-oil” salesmen?
The key in each of these processes is getting back to the way nature intended. Grazing is a natural process if done correctly. The traditional way is destructive and further depletes resources. Traditional framing – which has been practiced heavily since the 1900s is even more destructive, yet farmers continue what they’ve always done. Why? Why are we humans so hard to teach? It seems we’re most comfortable in what we know, even if it’s not good.
I encourage you to check out some awesome testimonials of farmers who were pressed against the wall. They were going to lose everything if they continued doing things traditionally. They observed – noted – witnessed … and it changed their thinking. Necessity changed their minds, and today they’re all successful and happy regenerative thinkers and practitioners. These men —yes, I know them — will help you understand how much simpler, how much less expensive and more profitable, it is to follow Nature’s lead. All of them farm and raise cattle and each method is a little different, yet the same.
These fellas are on YouTube and their videos are inspiring, especially for livestock managers! For your sake, look ‘em up — Gabe Brown of Brown’s Ranch in N Dakota; Russ Wilson, Wilson’s Land & Cattle Co. in PA; Greg Judy, in Missouri; Joel Salatin, Polyface Farm, Swoope, VA. If these guys can make it in those harsh environments, just think what you can do here! Let. Your. Mind. Change.
Let me know what you think!