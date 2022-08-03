Ya’ll, you have no idea how much I appreciate your kind words, comments, and questions. I’ve heard from so many this month, so I’m going to share a really pertinent one, because when one asks a question, there are 30 more who wanted to!
Gary T. had questions about controlling Japanese beetles. You know, I wish we could pack ‘em all up and send ‘em back to their homeland, where there’s a natural control in the soil. However, not going to be possible, so here’s my best suggestions.
First – Do not put out Japanese beetle traps, until you’ve read the entire label. Those traps are baited with sex hormones, and will certainly attract.
Most people buy, and set them up, with no idea of what or how, and their usual placement is right in the middle of where the beetles are swarming. Good idea, right? No! You’ve added the enticement of a brothel, to their favorite dining places! These traps will attract beetles for many acres, right to your yard, right by what you don’t want eaten. The correct placement is based on the instructions, and far from their salad bar. You want them to go away, not come to. The traps are effective when used correctly.
Other things you can do: a bucket of soapy water — go to where they’re having orgies, and knock the cluster into the soap suds. They will drown.
Another method, that’s not for the squeamish, is to smush the bodies on the leaves they’re eating on, and leave the remains on the plant. They avoid their friends’ body parts.
Do you have a place you can have guineas, ducks, chickens? They love the grubs, and sometimes eat the beetles.
As far as purchased methods, I like DE (diatomaceous earth), food grade. There are puffers and shakers for ease of application (our co-op has a great price on this). The caution here is to not use it when pollinators are present, because it kills them too. Pollinators are usually most active in the early part of the day. It’s not a poison. The finely ground silica-like particles get into the carapaces, leg joints, and all moving parts, and they dehydrate. If it rains, you’ll need to reapply. DE has many possible garden uses, that I’ll cover in another column.
There are chemical methods, but I don’t recommend them. The good news is, Japanese beetles are only here for a short while.
Can they kill a plant? Only if the plant is already compromised in some way. Nature takes care of her own. Most plants, when attacked by chewing critters, will switch up their chemical make-up, and it’ll become very unpalatable, or toxic to the chewer. I find this fascinating!
The toxin that’s in the soil naturally, in Japan, is milky spore, and you can buy and apply to your yard, according to directions. When you apply it correctly, it’ll be taken up by the beetle grubs, where it multiplies until it bursts the grub, releasing millions more spores into the soil. The ripple effect moves outward through the application area, becoming more and more effective. One treatment will last up to 25 years! It’s harmless to most beneficial soil-bugs. Look it up. Do your research!
If I can impress anything on you today, it’s to please read the entire label, and take responsibility for what you’re about to do to your ground. Somehow, we’ve become disconnected from Nature, and that’s a huge mistake, because we are part of the whole. Everything in this enclosed ecosystem is part of the other – the yin and the yang, the light and the darkness, it’s all part.
If we took the time to look deeper into agricultural history, we’d see that we’ve created most of our problems, by trying to control. That’s unnatural in itself. Humans want control. Nature wants balance. Balance takes patience, observance, and being humble enough to follow an unpopular path. No matter how humans try, we’ll never control Nature. So, the wisest position, would be to follow what’s been in place long before we even considered taking over the world.
Japanese beetles are just one example.
Agricultural history didn’t just begin, and what we’re doing now, hasn’t been a part of the picture for more than 150 years. Tractors came along in the 1880s and chemical warfare, on the soil we depend on, didn’t start until after World War II. Please read and understand the impact we have.