I’m sure you’ve either used or heard this phrase, but when are the “dog days” and what exactly does it mean? When I was a child, Mamaw warned us about blind snakes during dog days. She said the snakes would “qwile” up in a ball together, heads with blind eyes, tails in all directions, and they’d strike at anything that moved. They were “more evil” than usual.
This may have been partly true. Snakes do get into a mass sometimes, during mating season and they are relatively blind and vulnerable during the times they shed. Most of this assumption came from the fear of snakes. Mamaw said late July and the month of August were dog days. Another definition says it’s from July through September. Webster’s says “the sultry part of summer associated with the period in which Sirius, the dog star, rises at the same time as the sun” – roughly July 2 to August 11. Whatever definition or day you put with it, it’s definitely one of my least favorite times of the year.
Although it is miserably hot and sticky most of the day, early morning and late afternoon can be tolerable to work outside. Chores done now can give you healthier plants as well as a good show in the fall. General fall clean-up can begin and you may not feel rushed later. We can count on those semi-tropical plants, such as cannas and crape myrtles, and the dependable fall blooms of summersweet and others, but when the weather gets hot and dry, bulbs go dormant, roses come to a standstill and annuals take a vacation.
This is an ideal time to do some serious cut-back on the leggy/spindly annuals, by as much as half. Don’t try to force these already stressed plants with fertilizer. Watering is enough, and do it often especially if there’s no rain. In September you’ll see the results of your patience. Cut back tired zinnias and marigolds or plant fresh seeds for an October show.
Pruning roses and removing old debris, may help with chronic fungal problems and kick-start them into a new growth spurt. Cut them back to about half their size, to an outward facing bud. Don’t prune climbers or one-time spring bloomers, as they are already working on next year’s blooms. I wash out my milk jug, when it’s empty, and pour that water all over the rose, to deter fungus.
Have you cut the Iris back? You still can. Take away any dead debris or any parts that look infested. Cut the “fans” to about 4” high. Some people like to cut into a fan shape. I say just cut them! Watch/smell for signs of borers. Water everything with some compost tea, barnyard tea, or plain old water.
Trim dead, damaged, diseased, or crossing branches in trees. What shrub can you trim? Prune any blooming shrub right after the bloom is finished. It might bloom again! Try to not go too long after the bloom is finished, to do this, because a lot of blooming shrubs will bloom next year on old wood, so waiting too long could take away the next blooming.
If you’re trimming tree limbs, make sure the cut is clean, and at the right spot on the trunk, which is where the “skin” looks wrinkled at the junction of limb and trunk. If the limb is especially long/heavy, remove some of the weight further out the limb, before cutting it at the trunk. Also, make an undercut on the limb, at the trunk, before you complete the cut. This helps the bark to not tear and injure the tree. Does tree wound paint help the tree heal? No! In fact, it can inhibit healing and even promote rot under the paint.
If the mulch needs refreshing, you can start now. There are several good choices in mulch. My favorites are pine straw, pine bark chunks, and any coarse shredded wood. These are better for the health of the plant than finely shredded mulch. If using wood mulch, keep it back from the stems/trunks of any woody plant, about 12-inches. Wood mulch, touching woody stems/trunks can cause insect infestations as well as diseases and root problems. If using pine straw, put it as close and deep as you wish. If you already have a thick layer of mulch, you can crumble and break it up, fluffing it back to esthetically pleasing.
This will get us all started, and hopefully, cooler days are just around the corner!