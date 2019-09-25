We’re at the end of the season for many of the garden plants and flowers we’ve grown. Lots of them look ready to quit, especially if they weren’t dead-headed or kept trimmed.
Ferns and annuals may take on new life as the weather cools. Clean up tired pots of flowers, removing dead or diseased parts. Pinch back leggy growth of annuals and put spent blooms back into the pot for next year.
If you’ve done this all season you may have a pot of seeds that’ll be off and growing next spring.
Hanging ferns benefit from a good shower. Sit them on the ground and hose them with a strong spray, knocking off dead parts and opening them up for fresh growth. Actually, all your potted plants would benefit from a good shower. A little organic liquid feed would be good for all.
Vegetable gardens may be done, or you may have a few plants still trying to produce or ripen fruit. Tomatoes for example. Suckers, competing for energy, can prevent ripening, so pinch them off. Tomatoes will continue to ripen until frost; if you still have green fruit then, pick them, wrap in a layer of newspaper and lay them in a shallow box, single layer. Store in a cool, dry place. They’ll continue to ripen slowly and you’ll have tomatoes to enjoy.
Other veggies to check on are winter squash, melons, potatoes, garlic. These also should be stored in a cool, dry location after they’re ripe. Check the garden for fall weeds and pull or cut them down to prevent seeds.
Perennial vegetables, like asparagus, should be trimmed of dead parts, then mulched well. Remove debris from strawberry beds, and plant the new starts if you haven’t already. Don’t cut the “umbilical” until they show signs of growth. The parent plant can be removed at this time too.
Vigorous berries should grow on the new plants next year. Check blueberries for disease or damage. Check bramble-fruit for limbs that have rooted. Cut them loose and place in moist papers or soil until you can plant them or share with friends. Fig trees will also root limbs that touch the ground, so you’ll have more “volunteers” to share.
All the debris clean-up should go to the compost unless there’s disease. Put diseased parts in a far away compost-pile, which will be used for other landscaping, or put in the trash. The regular compost may/may not get hot enough to kill the problem, so you don’t want to winter over a disease for next year’s garden. Since all organics rot, I make a spot for all of it to do so.
Clean-up is done and it’s time to think about protecting the soil and roots from drying out, winter freezes and heaves, and weed suppression. Mulch is a great helper. It regulates soil temps and moisture balance, helps prevent heaving, and smothers out lots of weed seeds. Composted or chopped leaves, sawdust, wood chips, pine straw, regular straw, and so many other good mulches can be chosen from. Again, everything rots, so all of them will add to the life of the soil. You know what works for your garden and landscape. I love pine straw for general landscape but I’ll use leaves and shredded wood chips when I have them.
The main thing is to keep the ground covered. Bare ground will sprout a multitude of weeds. Pine straw is the safest to use around woody stems because it won’t hold moisture against the bark. All other material needs to be kept back from woody stems.
Should you fertilize now? It’s up to you. I don’t recommend a synthetic fertilizer this late in the season, but I do recommend using manure now. Spreading a thin layer on the soil, before mulching, gives it all winter to break down and become available nutrients.
If you’re doing a fall-winter planting, know your veggies, and plant what will do well in cool/cold weather. I like to plant lettuces and chard, cabbage and turnips. Know your limitations and be kind to yourself. It might be time for us — and the ground — to just rest!