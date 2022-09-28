There’re a couple weeks more, before the first average frost for us; it can go either way, but it’s a good thing to keep in mind.
The warm-season crops are just about finished, and you might be planning some cold-season veggies. Did you keep a journal/notebook and jot down the plants that did well vs. the ones you don’t want to repeat? How about a rotational plan on paper? Any changes you want to make? In your no-till process, have you been adding organic matter all season? Even my diseased plants have a place to go rot. We’ve added lots of chicken and goat stable waste, and a bunch of very old, rotting hay. In the raised beds we’ve put in several layers of new topsoil, building up thick layers to break down over winter.
It’s been a hot, humid summer, and for some of us, the rain has only teased. My experiment in the vegetable garden, this year, was little/no extra watering. Hubby did bring water up from the pond, a couple times, but there’s been no other watering. As badly as the plants fared in the oven-like heat, the production has been ok. The blackberries did fantastic, and several gallons were picked and shared. Tomatoes and squash, were moderate, but share-able. The “fat boy” green beans (seeds from Howard Lamb) have done really well, and hubby only planted about 25 seeds. Cukes were a no-show, but I’m pretty sure the baby rabbits got the seedling as soon as they emerged. Asparagus, garlic, and horseradish, have been fine, and the okra, even though I only grew it for pollinators and friends, have done fine. Blueberries had a tough time, but were spared the worst of it because we’re no-till, and the protective mulching kept them cooler and a bit moister. I let all the volunteer dill grow, all over the place, in hopes that the swallowtails would find it again. Nope. Haven’t seen a one.
Now that it’s cooling some, I’ll be cutting things back, and putting them to bed. Summer-blooming shrubs can be reduced and shaped, as well as perennials (mine look shabby!). I have a lot of annuals that I allow to reseed each year, so I’ve been cutting them back and putting their seeds on the ground. In the garden, I cut up the healthy green things, and drop them right where they grew, as green manure. Things that had fungal issues will be put in a separate pile, in the corner of the garden, or on the big hügelkultur, because it all will rot. Pine straw will be brought from the pine thicket, and spread thickly in the flowerbeds. Very old hay will be spread, just as thick, on the vegetable garden, after the chickens get in there and scratch things up. I’ll continue to add buckets of goat poop and barn waste, to the veggie garden, all winter. Nature, and her subsoil helpers know exactly what to do with all that good stuff!
Masanobu Fukuoka had the right idea, years ago, and he demonstrated successful, profitable gardening, that he called “lazy gardening”. The modern verbiage is regenerative agriculture, which means Nature is in charge of the cycles of living, dying, rotting, and living again, the processes of all carbon-based life. Without death, life can’t come, and life will end in death, then begin again. I witness this in all that happens here, with animal and plant. I watch, try to learn and be patient, and do my best to follow, seeking balance, not control.
I think the biggest take-away is that this summer isn’t an anomaly. Climate change is real, and we’re going to be dealing with the outcome for the foreseeable future, whether we want to believe it or not. What does that mean? Well, there’s no one alive who can tell us about the past climate swings. All we have to go on is history, and there’s no known history like what we’re dealing with now. More violent storms, more localized flooding, more oven-like days, and who knows what winters will be like? Six degrees…that’s all that separates us from the time of dinosaur extinction. That doesn’t seem like much, 6 degrees. But it is. We need to learn all we can, about possibilities, and what we may be able to do, to mitigate the uncomfortability. And just because we don’t want to believe, won’t make it go away.