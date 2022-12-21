As dirt folk we often become frustrated at other lifeforms which occupy the same space as we, yet we need them. I’m not sure they need us.
Continually humanity is claiming more land, changing it to fit our needs regardless of the impact it has on wildlife. We expect them to read the memo and move…except when we want to see them beautifully meandering across our line of sight while we enjoy another cup of coffee and mood music. My species astounds me sometimes!
Wildlife seeks basic things, much as we do: food, water, safety/shelter, and companionship/mates. Their DNA, their internal maps, the hunger of the need, pushes them in the ancient directions, and it often intersects with “progress.” No one told them! Highways are littered with the carcasses of beautiful creatures who knew nothing of a vehicle until the last second of life. They were simply following a pheromone trail or the scent of food or a place to lay eggs or birth a new life. Not only is the adult killed, but the next generation as well.
In our yards: we buy property in the “woods” (where critters have lived for generations), because we want to “live in the country.” We damage the native flora, build a house, without any consideration of what food sources and shelter we’ve destroyed. Someone comes in and plants exotic nursery stock, which we’ve selected on impulse. No thought was given to whether the hungry local residents might find the new greenery delectable. We move in, delighted with our rustic setting, put out feeders and set up cameras, totally thrilled when the first doe and fawn, or rabbit couple, wander into the yard…until they begin to graze on those high-dollar hostas and yews.
You go buy things that say they’ll repel deer, and it does for a day or two, then they’re hungrier than their fear. You have noise systems installed, get big dogs, put up high fences, and still they adapt and come. The whole yard smells like an outhouse because someone told you to save your hubby’s urine and pour it around the perimeter of the yard… phewww! Now it’s “Charlie get the gun!! They’re eating all the plants!” What’s wrong with this picture (be honest)? Who’s the intruder/invader/outsider? You moved to the country, wanted the rustic life, and built smack in the middle of their world…what do you expect? So, if you plan to stay there, “…when in Rome…” Forget the fancy nursery plants and learn about natives. Observe your surroundings and notice what thrives in spite of the grazing, or note what the wildlife avoids. Let that be the basis for your landscape. If you’re going to grow a garden, expect wildlife, and plant enough for everyone.
The worst, for me, is seeing the mutilated, lifeless carcasses on the roads and highways. Oh, I know some of them jump in front of the hurtling mass of metal, and it’s an unintended kill. All I can say is pay attention and be ready. The animals don’t know… they’re following instincts. I get all worked up when I see anything dead because of a vehicle, but one I simply can’t tolerate is a turtle. There is no excuse. They move so slowly, and can be avoided. However, I’ve witnessed deliberate turtle-smashing. You know who you are. I’ve gone back and moved the mortally wounded, struggling body to a safer place to die.
Don’t use salt-based or chemical, ice melters because they poison the soil and kill grass and plants by dehydration. Know what else it does? It attracts deer and other wildlife.
The salt along the interstates is often the place an animal becomes a fatality. They crave the salt and minerals, and know nothing of traffic. I don’t know the answer for the issue on the highways, but we can choose something different for home.
Try kitty litter, sawdust, sand, rugs, or even scraping and shoveling — which isn’t as easy, but easy isn’t always best. We need to keep in mind that what we do affects everything later. So, if you use salt, be ready for dead grass and plants next year.
It’s important to care about how we affect all of life, because it all affects us in some way. We need them. They don’t need us.
So as you enjoy the beauty of the winter and wildlife, remember, they were here first, and we owe them deference. Deter when you can… tolerate when you can’t.