I’m pretty much a stickler for things having a “home,” whether it’s outside tools or inside fluff.
“Everything has a place and should be in it’s place.”
That’s an old saying. I want to extend it a bit further to what is planted where. If you put a crepe myrtle in deep shade, chances are it’ll never bloom. If you plant a dogwood in the edge of a pond, it’ll probably die. Why? Because plants have places they thrive in and places they’ll languish until they pass.
Here we are at the start of another spring. Winter, even without COVID, makes a dirt person crazy to get outside, dig, plant, get splinters and blisters! We’re prime targets for impulse buys! What’s that? You walk into a “big-box” store, a garden center, anywhere there are plants, and there will be beautiful, new, innovative, colorful things set right where we can’t miss them…usually close to the cashier. I’m as bad as anyone to get enthralled with these things, but I have worked in these places and I know the tricks! Don’t fall for ‘em!
When you go for things, you’ll need this spring, make a list and stick to it. That will require you to take a look at what you have, be honest about what you need, maybe allow for one or two “wants,” and don’t buy anything else. Go outside, walk around your landscaping and see what needs replacing, or a bare spot that needs “something.”
New question: do you know what these spots-that-need-filling offer a plant? Is it sunny or shady? Loamy soil or clayey? Is it near an overhang, electrical box, overhead wires, walkway? How wide and tall can this plant be — and I’m talking about at maturity.
Other things to consider; do you want blooms? When? There are very few things that’ll bloom all summer. Are you looking for an evergreen? Needled or broad-leaved? Is the plant to screen out something, or is it a windbreak? Do you know how far it’ll need to be planted from structures so it can grow to it’s potential? For instance, you wouldn’t plant a juniper under a deep overhang, 2 ft from the wall. It’ll eventually get too large or die from lack of water. Do you have a space about 6’x6’ in a sunny location, close to a brick wall and it can’t get more than 5’ tall? That’s probably going to be a shrub. Do you want blooms for bees, or are you allergic to stings? Does it need to retain its leaves all year? There are so many questions you should ask yourself before you shop or you will most likely buy what you like the looks of instead of what will thrive in that location.
It’s still cold weather so you have time to make a good plan. Part of it will be for this spring, and part can be for later on. Get a pad of paper. I like graph paper because I can sort of have correct distances. Draw out your landscape, as though you are above the house looking down on your yard. Mark north, south, east, west. This doesn’t need to be perfectly drawn. Mine is usually pretty messy, but I know where things are on the paper. Mark things that need replacing and think about what they might be. Ask a friend who knows plants or look at some plant ID books. Write down the things you like that will work in those spots. It takes the stress out of it if you have your plan in place before you go to shop. And stick to that list!
I buy some things online such as specific seeds I can’t find locally. As for plants, I want to touch them, check their vitality, and I want a warranty. I’ve passed many plants by that I really liked, but wasn’t sure of, because there was no warranty offered. If you get a warranty, know the requirements for it to be valid. Keep receipts and tags.
Nothing is sadder than seeing several plants, still in pots, with roots coming out the bottom, because someone bought them on impulse. There was no plan and then no place to put them. Oh! And no return warranty!
This month we’ve worked thru the mulching dilemma, proper uses of different ones, planning before buying, and impulse buys. Whew! I’m tired, aren’t you?!
Enjoy your catalogs and magazines, but you already know what will work for you. What works ... works!