This time of winter sequestration, of being indoors, or at work all the time, seems like forever. Some people try to brighten things with some bloom by forcing plants to grow.
I don’t like the word “force,” so I’ll call it “encouragement.” Several questions have come, asking how to make bulbs and cuttings show life, before Nature tells them to wake up. I understand the premise; we’re all so tired of drab, gray, short, cold days, so why not bring a little color into them?
We’ll start with bulbs. The most popular are crocus, narcissus, daffodils, hyacinth, and the ever-popular amaryllis. You’ll find kits everywhere, this time of year. They come with the narrow-necked bottle, or, in the case of the amaryllis, it often comes already planted. You add water and sunlight. You can make your own container out of any bottle with a narrow neck and wide mouth, which can be hard to find. You can also do it with a small regular jar, covered with cellophane or some similar tight covering.
If you have hyacinth bulbs and want to use them, you can but it’s labor intensive. They’ll need a stratification (cooling) period of at least 14 weeks, to form roots, and prepare for the show. Pot them up or put them in forcing jars, and keep them in cold (35-45 degrees F) until the rest period is finished. Do you have a cold root cellar or dark, cold garage? If not, the next best place is in your fridge, far away from the crisper. Several fruits let off ethylene, which inhibits the bulbs. They’ll need to stay here for about 10 weeks. Mark the calendar! After the stratification, move them into a shaded spot for a week or two, As the flower buds begin to emerge, gradually increase their exposure to ever brighter light. Even direct sun can be helpful.
I’ve known many folks to toss these bulbs when they’ve finished blooming. Don’t! Bulbs, tubers, and corms can live for years, if stratified correctly. Also, many bulbs can be planted permanently in the flowerbed, when conditions are favorable. Another thing about these: don’t cut the green leaves off, neither potted or in-ground, until they turn brown and wither. They’re feeding the bulbs for the next season’s show.
Another way to get some interesting life started is to take cuttings from spring-blooming shrubs or fruit trees, and put them in water, in a sunny spot. The best cuttings should be about 12”, and the stem should be firm but flexible. One-year wood works well. You can try with any of the shrubs, but some of the easiest ones will be pussy willow, forsythia, winter jasmine, weigelia, spirea, some viburnums, willow, apple, and more. Don’t be afraid to try!
Put the cuttings into water immediately when cut. I carry a small bucket as I cut. I put a few drops of rooting hormone in it. I’ve found the best containers to use are wide-mouth jars or clear vases. Fill ¾ of the way with clean water, with a few drops of the root hormone, or stick a piece of willow in with each jar. It’s a natural rooting stimulant. Strip off any leaves that will be below the water line, because they’ll rot, and ruin the water. Stretch a piece of cellophane over the top and poke a hole for each stem. Put as many as will fit comfortably. Sit the jar in a bright, warm spot, and wait. Some will leaf and bloom. Others will do that and grow roots, so you’ll have some new starts to pot up. Keep the water changed regularly; don’t let it get cloudy. It’s a good idea to write down what you have in each jar, so you’ll know what they are when they grow or root.
If you’re trying to make more houseplants, this works with them as well, especially vining plants.
Having a window, with bright indirect light, and stays warm, can give you lots of opportunity to “play” with cuttings and bulbs. One of my favorite things to do is go to the “big box” stores, and look for the clearance racks. When bulbs go out of bloom they’re usually there, before they’re tossed. I’ve found lots of little gems there. It’s a good way to add plants on a budget. Even the new rootings you’ve done will save you money!
I’d love to hear what you’ve started!! I’ll wait to hear.