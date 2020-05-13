A question came in: “What if I fail?”
Wow! How many times have I failed?! Or should I say fell short of the intended target — and not just in gardening either. I’m old, and I can say what I’ve learned about true failure, is that it’s not trying. Are we gonna have plants that don’t do well, seeds that don’t germinate, and less than great yields? Yes. But you try again.
Picking up where I left off with questions …
If you have a small piece of ground where you want to plant something, and it’s not ready, can you still garden it? Yes, if sun and drainage requirements are good. Here’s a process I’ve used.
Mow or use a weed trimmer to cut the area as short as you can. Lay down cardboard, newspaper, magazines, catalogs, and any other junk paper you have. Make sure they’re overlapping to cover all the soil. Soak it well. Put 3”-4” mulch on top. Any kind will work, even old hay. Wet again.
Leave it for a week or so, letting the sun bake it. When you’re ready to plant, go to the spots you want to plant and push the mulch back to expose the cardboard or paper. Cut a hole about the size of a dinner plate and lift out the paper. Plant according to the directions on the seed packet or plants. Water and then pull the mulch back up around the plant. Add mulch as needed throughout the season.
Ideally, this process would have been started in the fall or early spring, but it can still be done now.
What about tilling the ground? That’s the worst thing one can do for the health of the soil. Life below the ground is what feeds the roots of the plants that feed us. Look it up or ask me why.
“Can I plant in an existing flowerbed?” Yes, if the sun and drainage requirements have been met. Here’s another thing to consider: most landscape plants thrive in a lower pH than veggies do. Tomatoes don’t seem to mind, and I’ve found many vining veggies will do well among landscape plants. Don’t use the irrigation system tho. Remember what I said last week about overhead watering. I’m not a fan of irrigation anyway.
“I can’t afford to buy pots or soil. Can I use other containers and dig soil in my yard?” You can use any clean container that’s large enough to accommodate roots of the desired plant. Most vegetables need a depth of at least 12” and width should be similar. Some herbs will do fine in smaller containers, but not veggies. The container needs several drainage holes in the bottom.
As far as soil, this is a complicated situation. Dirt from the average yard is hard, compacted, depleted, and probably contaminated. It can probably be used but only after a cooking and cleaning process, and adequate organic matter added to make it lighter. If you can manage containers, then I encourage you to buy the best vegetable garden soil you can. Otherwise you’ll probably be better served by purchasing veggies from the farmer’s market, or gardening with a neighbor.
“We have old tractor tires. Can I use them?” I have 5 of them in my garden! They make great raised beds, especially when you’re dealing with soil that won’t support life. Again, full sun, well-drained, and always buy the best vegetable garden soil you can. It’ll take a lot to fill them the first time but you’re good-to-go for the next few years. Make note of what you plant where, so next year you can rotate planting positions, to prevent disease problems.
“I live in an apartment and already grow in containers very well. I want to make my own compost but only have a balcony porch. How do I do that?” Great question! My brother did that at his apartment years ago, with a large trash can. Any large lidded container will work. Drill holes in the bottom and about a foot up the sides. It’s best if you can position it over something to catch drips.
Start with “3 parts brown to 1 part green.” Brown might be dry leaves, newspaper, old hay, etc. Green would be your vegetable scraps, fresh grass clippings, coffee grounds with their filter, etc. You might “inoculate” it with a shovel of mature compost. Moisten the pile as needed and follow the ratio for additions to keep the pile “working”. You can turn it if you wish but it can get difficult. It’ll become compost even if it isn’t turned.
More next Wednesday!