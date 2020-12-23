I know you’re either engaged in one or you’re sad because it’s not happening this year. Your heart feels like it’ll burst because you can’t be at Mamaw’s house this year, eating Aunt Louise’s bean casserole, and some of that crazy-good pumpkin pecan pie. “Silent Night” and the tinsel and holly just aren’t the same without the bustle and noise and good smells. Why is that? A pie is a pie no matter who made it or where it’s eaten … right?
People, it’s all about perspective.
Tradition is defined as the transmission of customs or beliefs from generation to generation; the handing down of statements, beliefs, legends, information, etc., from one generation to the next.
Why do we eat the things we eat for certain holidays? Why do we go the places we go, sit and listen to speakers we don’t really agree with, wear clothes we’re not comfortable in, say things we don’t really mean and so much more?
For instance, take Christmas. When I was growing up it included turkey and maybe ham, cornbread dressing and stuffing (they’re different), pumpkin pie and mashed ‘taters, lots of baked sweets, and hot coffee. We had Santa, a real tree decorated with glass ornaments and aluminum tinsel strings. There were stockings stuffed with nuts, oranges, and apples. There were cousins, aunts, uncles, and some people I didn’t know. We ate in shifts, with the men first and the women cleaning up the mess.
I grew up in the hills of the Cherokee National Forest in a very sequestered community of mountain folks, and yet there was disagreement. One Mamaw had a pine tree while the other one wouldn’t have anything but a cedar because that was her family tradition.
Things were a bit different as I grew up, especially at our house. I remember the years with the beautiful aluminum tree with the rotating reflective lights! I know I saw Santa’s reindeer hoof-prints in our yard one year! I believed!
Of course there was Easter with its bunnies and baskets, hats and new shoes; Halloween with its mischief and candy; New Year’s Day with the hogs feet, black-eyed peas and greens for good luck throughout the year. Every time had its tradition and it needed to be the same every year. Then people grew up and moved away. The old folks died. The young ones lost their way … and the family traditions slowly faded.
You know, it’s not just food that sets the tone, although food seems to play into every scene; sometimes its religion and the dogma surrounding it. Christmas is around the Christ child. Easter is about the resurrection of that same person ... until you look deeper into the history of celebrations practiced at that same time, centuries before. How about people from other nations and beliefs and traditions? How many traditions are there? How many are based on some religious belief?
So, once again I’m gonna “beat the dead horse” because I want to remind us all that our way is not the only way, or the only tradition, or the only set of loved ones remembered. Our world today is so diverse, co-mixed, amalgamated, and I’m glad! I believe there is not one human above another in any capacity. Take yourself, for a minute, and imagine being in a totally different set of traditional circumstances. Can you blend with it? Can you appreciate where they’re coming from and still know your own roots?
People, life is not set in stone, and we don’t have to agree, to get along. I’ve found that the most flavorful life I can live is when I’m mixing with those who are different from me. We are all on the same planet. We all want the best for life.
My challenge for all of us at this traditionally loaded season is to find common ground with everyone we come into contact with. Life is filled with beautiful possibilities, and they’re usually carried by people and stories we’ve never encountered. All of them are viable and valuable. Our planet is more populated everyday, and our country is a mixing pot. We say love … but do we do it? We say understanding ... but do we know how? My question is, can we treat each other the way we want to be treated? No matter what?
Our society today is not really pushed to be accepting, kind, loving, tolerant, because we have too much at our disposal. It won’t always be such, I promise. Read history, you’ll see. Please. Love. Be kind. Be tolerant. Treat others right. That’s my Christmas wish.